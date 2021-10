KENTON — Two persons from Logan County were arrested Monday after fleeing from Hardin County deputies. According to a statement from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on state Route 235 near Township Road 140 in Roundhead Township at approximately 6:18 p.m. Monday on a vehicle that was traveling south at a high rate of speed and drifting left of center. When the deputy activated the emergency lights and siren the vehicle failed to stop and continued to drive at high rates of speed and recklessly on state and county roads. The vehicle was eventually stopped at 6:27 p.m. near the intersection of county roads 75 and 110.

