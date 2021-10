Today, 20th Century Fox released an extended clip for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. The clip is nearly 5 minutes long and begins with Marguerite de Carrouges standing stoically as servants dress her. As she stares contemplatively out the window, the scene fades to a fantastical arena, where crowds have gathered to watch knight Jean de Carrouges and former squire Jacques Le Gris fight to the death. The clip then shows Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, and Gris, played by Adam Driver, preparing for battle as armor is fixed onto their bodies. Finally, The Last Duel clip ends as the two men ascend their horses and charge towards each other.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO