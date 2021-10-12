‘Belle’ Teaser Trailers: Mamoru Hosoda’s Acclaimed Animated Film Arrives January 14
A quest to become someone else leads to surprising discoveries in “Belle,” an acclaimed animated film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review here). The GKIDS animated release highlights technology’s increasing entanglements with the concepts of humanity. It’s a fantasy grounded among relevant social topics, especially for young women. The team behind “Belle” features an impressive list of credits. Filmmaker Mamoru Hosada — Academy Award nominee for 2018’s “Mirai” — boasts an excellent filmography featuring titles like “Wolf Children” and “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.” Hosada once again teams up with Japan’s Studio Chizu co-founder Yuichiro Saito to craft this intricate tale.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0