‘Belle’ Teaser Trailers: Mamoru Hosoda’s Acclaimed Animated Film Arrives January 14

"The sacred bloom traveled – and my dreams traveled with it." RLJE has revealed an official bloody-as-hell red band trailer for the epic fantasy animated action-horror film titled The Spine of Night, one of the most psychedelic, exhilarating, gloriously vibrant creations of the year. This premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where I first saw it and raved about it (here's my full review). In The Spine of Night, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic (known as "the bloom") falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs. This was filmed with real actors and then rotoscoped to create the final look and feel. With the voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, and Joe Manganiello. I wrote in my review that this is an "instant cult classic, find-it-on-VHS-anywhere-you-can-at-whichever-video-store-stocks-it, extra gnarly, mind-melting sensation." A must watch!! Dive in.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO