CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Belle’ Teaser Trailers: Mamoru Hosoda’s Acclaimed Animated Film Arrives January 14

By Valerie Thompson
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quest to become someone else leads to surprising discoveries in “Belle,” an acclaimed animated film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year (read our review here). The GKIDS animated release highlights technology’s increasing entanglements with the concepts of humanity. It’s a fantasy grounded among relevant social topics, especially for young women. The team behind “Belle” features an impressive list of credits. Filmmaker Mamoru Hosada — Academy Award nominee for 2018’s “Mirai” — boasts an excellent filmography featuring titles like “Wolf Children” and “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.” Hosada once again teams up with Japan’s Studio Chizu co-founder Yuichiro Saito to craft this intricate tale.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Disney Movie Ever

It goes too far to say that Walt Disney (1901 to 1966) invented the animated movie, but the observation is not entirely out of the question. This is true particularly when you consider animated movies that were seen by a wide part of the public. Before he made full-length films, he had created animated characters […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Tomm Moore
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
Anime News Network

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Anime Film's Trailer Reveals New Characters, Animation Style

Staff reveals new characters Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Red Ribbon Army members. Toei Animation unveiled at its New York Comic Con panel on Thursday a new world premiere trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. The trailer features footage from completed portions of the film. The video previews new characters, whom the film's staff teased are associated with the Red Ribbon Army. The trailer also previews the new CG animation style. Toei also revealed a new visual, which features two previously announced new characters Gamma 1 (pictured above far left) and Gamma 2 (pictured above far right).
COMICS
First Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for Animated Fantasy Film 'The Spine of Night'

"The sacred bloom traveled – and my dreams traveled with it." RLJE has revealed an official bloody-as-hell red band trailer for the epic fantasy animated action-horror film titled The Spine of Night, one of the most psychedelic, exhilarating, gloriously vibrant creations of the year. This premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, where I first saw it and raved about it (here's my full review). In The Spine of Night, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic (known as "the bloom") falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs. This was filmed with real actors and then rotoscoped to create the final look and feel. With the voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, and Joe Manganiello. I wrote in my review that this is an "instant cult classic, find-it-on-VHS-anywhere-you-can-at-whichever-video-store-stocks-it, extra gnarly, mind-melting sensation." A must watch!! Dive in.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Belle Release Date, Teasers and Images Revealed

GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features, announced today it will bring Belle to cinemas nationwide starting January 14. Belle, from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda and Japan’s Studio Chizu, is an original story written and helmed by the celebrated director whose previous films include Mirai, The Boy and the Beast, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and others.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Acclaimed Psychological Thriller Hit KNOCKING Hits VOD October 19th – Here’s the Terrifying Trailer

Slash Film calls KNOCKING “an unforgettable experience” and The Hollywood Reporter praises it as “gripping from first scene to last… a horror riff on Rear Window”. After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it’s not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly’s new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Animated Film#Gkids#Academy Award#Studio Chizu Co#British#North American#Suzu
flickeringmyth.com

First trailer for Crunchyroll’s Shenmue anime series

During this weekend’s New York Comic Con, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have shared a first poster and trailer for Shenmue the Animation, a new anime adaptation of the iconic SEGA video game franchise. Check them out here…. Shenmue follows the journey of Ryo Hazuki. After he witnesses his father’s murder...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, January 8 TV Debut

Kaori Maeda, Satomi Amano star in anime by Hisashi Saito, Quad. The official website for the anime of Hiroaki Mizusaki's Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department (Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san) manga unveiled a new visual and teaser trailer for the anime on Wednesday. The teaser reveals the anime's January 8 television premiere, main cast, main staff, and opening theme song artists.
COMICS
theplaylist.net

‘Outlander’ Teaser Trailer: Starz’s Hit Romance Series Returns In 2022

Today out of New York Comic Con 2021 (NYCC), Starz released the new teaser trailer for “Outlander” season six. “Outlander” cast members including Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell joined the panel virtually from Europe while Sam Heughan, Executive Producer Maril Davis and Outlander author Diana Gabaldon were in person to discuss the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Ensemble Spy Thriller 'The 355' Arriving in January

"We put ourselves in danger, so that others are not." Universal has dropped in a second official trailer for The 355, an espionage thriller starring a set of international women as five spies who must work together to recover a top-secret weapon in order to save the world from danger (of course). Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing co-star as the five leading ladies. A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting spy genre in The 355. Also starring Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, and Emilio Insolera. Cinematography by Tim Maurice-Jones (of Snatch, Revolver, The Woman in Black, Kick-Ass 2). This was originally set to open last year, but they delayed it another year due to pandemic shutdowns. Kinberg's The 355 now opens on January 7th, 2022 at the beginning of next year. Does it still look any good? Will it be worth the wait?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘The Spine Of Night’ Trailer: Ultra-Violent Animated Fantasy Film Hits Shudder Later This Month

Can adult fantasy animation still find its audience? The team behind “The Spine of Night” hopes the answer is a resounding yes. If anything, ‘Night’ feels most at home echoing back to the revered cult classic “Heavy Metal.” The glowing orb that gives “Heavy Metal” its gateways for anthology stories replaced this time by an all too natural element.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Trailer For the Animated Fantasy/Horror Film THE SPINE OF NIGHT Featuring the Voices of Richard E. Grant, Lucy Lawless, and Patton Oswalt

THE SPINE OF NIGHT will be In Theaters, On Demand and Digital – October 29, 2021. In THE SPINE OF NIGHT, an ultra-violent fantasy epic, ancient dark magic falls into sinister hands and unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. A group of heroes from different eras and cultures must band together in order to defeat it at all costs.
MOVIES
Polygon

Acclaimed comic series Saga finally returns this January

Y: The Last Man writer Brian K. Vaughan, together with artist Fiona Staples, made a long-awaited announcement today at Vaughan’s spotlight panel at the 2021 New York Comic Con. Saga — their heart-wrenching, twist-filled, sexy, violent, operatic space epic — will return to publication after a lengthy hiatus in 2022.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

New trailer arrives for Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’

Universal Pictures has debuted a full trailer for Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ featuring an all-star cast. Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller is about a young girl, passionate about fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Sing a Bit of Harmony Anime Film's Animated Music Video Streamed

Shochiku began streaming a music video with lyrics for Funimation and J.C. Staff's original anime film coproduction Sing a Bit of Harmony (Ai no Utagoe o Kikasete) on Tuesday. The video features animated footage and stills from the film and uses the insert song "You Need a Friend: Anata ni wa Tomodachi ga Iru." Tao Tsuchiya performs the song.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy