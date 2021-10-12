CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoOutdoorsFlorida.com updates offer new look, improved customer experience

 10 days ago

At a recent meeting, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto unveiled a new look and feel for the agency’s official online recreational licensing website GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and the Fish | Hunt...

myfwc.com

Catfish stocked in Okeechobee area support angler education

The Okeechobee area has some new residents! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) recently stocked 1,400 channel catfish in the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center and Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office gun range ponds. Both waterbodies are used by multiple youth and other organizations to teach ethical angling and casting, and most importantly, to introduce new anglers to the sport of fishing.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
myfwc.com

FWC, Key municipalities to hold roundtable discussion on new anchoring limitation area law

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will hold a public roundtable discussion with local government representatives to hear feedback on issues related to vessel anchoring in Monroe County generally and subsection 327.4108(3), Florida Statutes. The FWC will solicit comments from the public at this meeting to hear directly from stakeholders interested in this issue.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
imore.com

New Parallels 17.1 update improved Windows 11 and macOS Monterey support

A new Parallels 17.1 update improves matters for both Windows 11 and macOS Monterey users. Windows 11 virtual machines are now improved, while Parallels will now run more happily on a macOS Monterey machine. macOS Monterey virtual machines are now supported. A new Parallels Desktop 17.1 for Mac update has...
SOFTWARE

