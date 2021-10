As a retired business executive with an engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, I know the importance of a strong academic education. I’ve hired hundreds of individuals during my career, and those with strong academic backgrounds always seem to succeed over their peers. Unfortunately, more and more of the positions I filled were being filled by foreign graduates as our education system was and is falling behind. We seem to have lost our way, and academic achievement is no longer the No. 1 concern. Grades have become irrelevant, and politics has taken priority over reading, writing and arithmetic.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO