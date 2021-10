The Council of Independent Colleges Online Course Sharing Consortium. The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) is a membership organization open to small and mid-sized private liberal arts colleges in the US and beyond. One service of the CIC is the CIC Online Course Sharing Consortium. Courses taken via the CIC Consortium are approved by Hartwick faculty and the Registrar’s Office to be equivalent to Hartwick courses. When grades for courses taken through the CIC Consortium are transferred back to Hartwick College, they are recorded on the student’s transcript with the equivalent Hartwick College course code and name, and the grade is used to calculate the student’s GPA according to Hartwick College policy.

