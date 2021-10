PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 3 Days (10/17/21 – 10/20/21) During the 3 Days forecasted period several picks in the Fundamental – Low P/E Stocks Package saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 7 out of 10 returns. The highest trade return came from RIOT, at 12.89%. Other notable stocks were IPI and SUNW with a return of 11.88% and 5.69%. The package’s overall average return was 3.61%, providing investors with a 2.16% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 1.45% during the same period.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO