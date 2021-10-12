New App Update Adds Shake to Report Feature – No It’s Not Putting Your Friends in Facebook Jail

Social media has become the new norm for catching up with friends and family members, or even making new friends. Unfortunately, scammers have caught up with that. The scam works when a victim scrolling through Facebook, a message pops up in Facebook Messenger. It’s your friend, family member, or neighbor. At least it “looks” like them because the profile picture matches. From here, the conversation goes one of two ways. In one version, your “friend” talks about the most awesome deal they found online or view a video. Just select a link, share the good news or simply respond to the message.

