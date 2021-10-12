How to use SharePlay on macOS Monterey and iOS 15
Apple announced iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey, alongside other upgrades across their operating systems during WWDC21, back in June. These OS updates brought some features to the iPhone and Mac that we had been waiting for and missed out on a few others. Some of these features include Shortcuts and AirPlay support on the Mac, in addition to SharePlay, which is supported on other Apple operating systems too. SharePlay allows people to enjoy consuming digital goods together through FaceTime.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0