CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to use SharePlay on macOS Monterey and iOS 15

By Mahmoud Itani
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple announced iOS 15 and macOS 12 Monterey, alongside other upgrades across their operating systems during WWDC21, back in June. These OS updates brought some features to the iPhone and Mac that we had been waiting for and missed out on a few others. Some of these features include Shortcuts and AirPlay support on the Mac, in addition to SharePlay, which is supported on other Apple operating systems too. SharePlay allows people to enjoy consuming digital goods together through FaceTime.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
MacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds Ninth Beta of macOS Monterey to Developers

Apple today seeded the ninth developer beta of macOS Monterey, the newest version of the macOS operating system. The ninth beta comes one week after Apple released the eighth macOS Monterey beta. Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and once the appropriate profile is installed,...
SOFTWARE
MacRumors Forums

iOS 15: How to Use Tags to Organize Your Notes

In iOS 15, Apple has added a much-requested feature to the Notes app in the form of tags. This means you can now include hashtags in your notes which can help you organize your notes and find stored notes more easily. Let's take a look at how they work. Launch...
CELL PHONES
mobigyaan.com

How to use offline Siri on Apple iPhone running iOS 15

Apple has a virtual voice assistant named Siri, which is quite popular among its users. However, the service doesn’t work without an active internet connection on your Apple device. But, that is no longer a requirement. With the latest iOS 15, Apple has added offline support for Siri, enabling users...
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

How to use Live Text in iOS 15

Live Text is a new feature in iOS 15 that allows you to pull text from photos and your live camera to use elsewhere. You can snap a photo of a business card and later copy and paste that information into an email, or point your camera at a shop to quickly jump to its website and learn more about it.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos#Macos Monterey#Airplay#Api#Facetime
osxdaily.com

MacOS Monterey Beta 9, iOS/iPadOS 15.1 Beta 3 Available for Testing

New beta versions of system software were released by Apple today for users in the beta testing programs. This includes macOS Monterey beta 9, iOS 15.1 beta 3, iPadOS 15.1 beta 3, watchOS 8.1 beta 3, and tvOS 15.1 beta 3. The new beta updates arrive as Apple continues to...
SOFTWARE
Macdaily News

Apple releases macOS Monterey public beta 9

Allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release, Apple today seeded a new public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers. macOS Monterey, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, will come with new ways for...
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

How to Use Grid View on FaceTime in iOS 15

Before iOS 15, group calls on FaceTime were confusing. People were represented by icons in different sizes, and the icons would resize themselves or pop around the screen. You couldn’t keep track of where everyone was, much less who was talking. If your group calls still look like a mess, it’s time to turn on grid view.
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

iOS: How to Use Assistive Touch

Not everyone is as comfortable pressing buttons or performing different actions on the touchscreen. Limited strength in the fingers or reduced mobility can make some tasks that others find trivial almost impossible. Thanks to Assistive Touch in iOS, there are other options to make those tasks easier. What’s That White...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Computers
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
idownloadblog.com

macOS Monterey inspired “Waves” wallpapers for iPhone

Announced in the summer of 2021 at WWDC, macOS Monterey will be launching something this fall, most likely alongside brand new desktop hardware. The new hardware is expected to appear during an Apple media event in October or November. With new software comes new wallpaper. This wallpaper collection is inspired...
COMPUTERS
imore.com

macOS Monterey beta 10 puts the favorites bar back where it belongs

Apple continues to tweak the macOS Monterey Safari experience, this time putting the favorites bar back above the tabs. Changes to Safari have both horrified and delighted users of the previous nine betas. Apple continues to tweak the Safari experience in macOS Monterey and the latest change sees the favorites...
COMPUTERS
CNET

No more FaceTime FOMO: How to use the iPhone app on Android with iOS 15

Non-Apple people have a reason to celebrate: The days when you needed an iPhone, iPad or Mac to join a FaceTime video call are all but over. In a move widely seen as Apple's answer to Zoom video calls, the software giant has made it possible for people who have Android phones and Windows laptops to hop on FaceTime calls -- no iPhone required.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

macOS Monterey might debut without handy Universal Control feature

Apple released the tenth and possibly final beta of macOS Monterey on Wednesday and it still doesn’t allow testers to try out Universal Control. Apple will either have to delay the introduction of one of the highlights of macOS 12 or release it without it having gone through the usual beta testing program.
SOFTWARE
MacRumors Forums

More Safari Tweaks Added in Latest macOS Monterey Beta

The design initially had Favorites located below the tab bar, a departure from the location in prior versions of macOS, including macOS Big Sur. With the tenth beta, Apple has relocated Favorites and put it back above the Tab bar where it was originally. So some Safari on macOS Monterey...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

How to use iOS 15’s new Focus modes

These days, it is way too easy to be pulled from your work by notifications and other distractions. In order to help you keep your attention where you want it, Apple has added new Focus features to iOS 15. The idea is to keep you “in the moment” by filtering...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Parallels Desktop 17.1 brings full Windows 11 support to macOS Monterey

Parallels Desktop previously became an Apple Silicon native app with version 17, but there remained issues over running Windows 11 on it. Microsoft's OS had certain minimum specifications, and key amongst those was the requirement for a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Specifically, Microsoft announced that it requires a TPM 2.0,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Transfer Files Between Linux, Android, and iOS Using qrcp

File-sharing apps make it easier to transfer files between mobile devices and computers. But while these apps generally work well, they tend to cause compatibility issues with certain platforms owing to their limitations. This is where qrcp comes in. Qrcp is a file transfer utility that works via the terminal...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy