Ojala: Choose Andrea Freeman as mayor to end ‘20-plus years of business as usual’
Dear Citizens of Leominster, I’m writing to lend my support to Andrea Freeman in her bid to become our next Mayor. I have known Andrea for many years as a neighbor and friend. She will serve our city well as mayor. Andrea is a passionate, intelligent woman with a strong conviction of what is right for all citizens. She has a strong commitment to public health and will work to expand regional health services.www.leominsterchamp.com
