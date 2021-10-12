CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to Have Shoulder Surgery Wednesday

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will have his surgery on his fractured right shoulder on Wednesday, according to a report by Rich Walsh of KDKA. Smith-Schuster, who had to be hospitalized on Sunday after the Steelers’ win over the Denver Broncos, is expected to miss four months after the surgery, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which would take him right to the Super Bowl and likely end his season.

