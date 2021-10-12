Wenatchee Valley College gets grant to expand student mental health counseling, services

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has received a grant to expand student access to mental health counseling and services as part of a pilot program. WVC is one of four Washington colleges to receive a Mental Health Counseling and Services grant this year as part of the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges program. WVC will receive $250,000 over the next two years as part of the program, which is included in a bill passed by the state Legislatures during the 2021 session.