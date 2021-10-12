CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee Valley College gets grant to expand student mental health counseling, services

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College has received a grant to expand student access to mental health counseling and services as part of a pilot program. WVC is one of four Washington colleges to receive a Mental Health Counseling and Services grant this year as part of the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges program. WVC will receive $250,000 over the next two years as part of the program, which is included in a bill passed by the state Legislatures during the 2021 session.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

North Korea confirms test of missile designed to be launched from submarine

North Korea announced Wednesday that it had tested a newly developed missile designed to be launched from a submarine, the first such weapons test in two years and one it says will bolster its military's underwater operational capability. The test Tuesday was the fifth round of missile launches since September...
MILITARY
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Health
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Wenatchee, WA
Education
ABC News

Biden admin backs down on tracking bank accounts with over $600 annual transactions

The Biden administration on Tuesday backed down on a controversial proposal to direct the IRS to collect additional data on every bank account that sees more than $600 in annual transactions, after widespread criticism from Republican lawmakers and banking industry representatives, who said the tax enforcement strategy represented a breach of privacy by the federal government.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Services#State Legislatures#Wvc#Omak
CNN

Hurry up and wait: Trump's best legal shot at blocking the release of his January 6 docs

(CNN) — The next few weeks will be pivotal if former President Donald Trump is hoping to bury the House's request for January 6 documents in years of litigation. With a lawsuit filed Monday, Trump began in earnest his legal war against the House's Capitol insurrection investigation. He is seeking to block the National Archives from releasing the documents to the House select committee investigating the attack.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy