Apple AirPods Max now on sale for $449, the lowest price yet ($100 off)
The AirPods Max is Apple’s most premium pair of wireless headphones, originally released last year for the steep price of $549. That’s a lot of money for any pair of headphones, but the price has slowly come down with recent sales, and the AirPods Max reached a new all-time low price in the U.K last month. Now you can pick up a pair at multiple retail stores for $449, the lowest recorded price in the United States (from major retailers, at least) and $100 off the original cost.www.xda-developers.com
