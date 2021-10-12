CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirPods Max now on sale for $449, the lowest price yet ($100 off)

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AirPods Max is Apple’s most premium pair of wireless headphones, originally released last year for the steep price of $549. That’s a lot of money for any pair of headphones, but the price has slowly come down with recent sales, and the AirPods Max reached a new all-time low price in the U.K last month. Now you can pick up a pair at multiple retail stores for $449, the lowest recorded price in the United States (from major retailers, at least) and $100 off the original cost.

