Leominster, MA

Mazzarella: ‘It’s no secret’ that fall ‘is my favorite time of the year’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret. This is my favorite time of year. Those crisp fall nights and warm days give me so much energy to take on the day. Could it have been a more perfect day for the Johnny Appleseed Festival? It was so great to see so many of you that I haven’t seen in a while. Kathy DiRusso and crew dyed my hair pink, which if I’m out in the sun I think it still has a little pink tint left to it. There was apple crisp and ice cream from First Baptist Church that people wait the whole year for. And there were so many options for lunch I could have just kept eating all day! I guess you can tell where my priorities were that day — food! All vendors report they did great in sales and met so many people. But as I looked around throughout the day, one thing was clear. Everyone was having fun. Grandparents with their grandkids enjoying the music, whole families sitting having ice cream together, and friends meeting up after a long time apart. This is what Leominster is all about. A huge thank you to everyone that made the day so special.

