Energy Harvesting System Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | EnOcean GmbH, Schneider Electric, MAHLE GmbH, Bionic Power Inc.

According to the new market research report "Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO