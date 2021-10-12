CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Announces Launch of 8M Share Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) (“Sun Country Airlines”) today announced the commencement of a proposed secondary...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NETGEAR, INC. For: Oct 20 Filed by: MERRILL MARK G

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs”) announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share. The offering was upsized from 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock to 12,077,480 shares of Class A common stock. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

IVERIC bio (ISEE) Announces $125M Stock Offering

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:. ) (the “Company”), today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of $125.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock being offered. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares are to be offered by the Company.
StreetInsider.com

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Announces Proposed $50M Stock Offering at $1/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 50 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $50 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.
StreetInsider.com

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Announces Proposed Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Crinetics intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Crinetics. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
StreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Announces Proposed 16M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DLocal Limited (“dLocal”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (NASDAQ: DLO) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 16,000,000 Class A common shares which are being offered by certain selling shareholders pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters the option to purchase up to 2,400,000 additional Class A common shares.
StreetInsider.com

Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Launches 12M Share Secondary Stock Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the commencement of a public offering of its common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Offering”). The selling stockholders are offering 12,000,000 shares of Paycor’s common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Paycor’s common stock. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. Paycor will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
StreetInsider.com

Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Commences Common Stock Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ: APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the common stock is being offered by Apollo. In addition, Apollo expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
StreetInsider.com

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) Announces Proposed Common Stock Offering, Size not Disclosed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Paltalk intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. Paltalk currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund development costs related to new and existing applications, advertising and marketing initiatives to further grow its applications and services, acquisitions of, or investments in, businesses or technologies that complement the business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
StreetInsider.com

Kosmos Energy (KOS) Launches 37.5M Share Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) announced today that is has launched a registered underwritten public offering of 37,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Offering”). In addition, Kosmos intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less underwriting discounts.
StreetInsider.com

Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Announces 6.8M Share Common Stock Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6.8 million shares of its common stock. Sabra intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.02 million additional shares of its common stock.
StreetInsider.com

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (BCYC) Announces Proposed $125M Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $125,000,000 of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share. All of the ADSs in the proposed offering will be sold by Bicycle. In connection with the offering, Bicycle intends to grant the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18,750,000 of ADSs. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
StreetInsider.com

Ellington Financial (EFC) Announces 5M Share Common Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
StreetInsider.com

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) Announces Proposed $350M Public Offering of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of shares of its common stock. Relay Therapeutics also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional fifteen percent (15%) of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Relay Therapeutics.
StreetInsider.com

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Announces 6M Share Secondary Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 6,000,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”). The Selling Shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional Class A shares. HESM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A shares in the offering.
design-reuse.com

GlobalFoundries Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Malta, NY, October 19, 2021 – GlobalFoundries® (GF®), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced the commencement of its initial public offering of 55,000,000 ordinary shares, 33,000,000 of which are being offered by GF and 22,000,000 of which are being offered by GF’s existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $42.00 and $47.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Mubadala expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,250,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. GF has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GFS.”
StreetInsider.com

TaskUs (TASK) Stock Sinks 7% on Plan to Sell 10 Million Shares of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) shares fell 7% after-hours Monday after the company announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its Class A common stock have been commenced by certain of its stockholders, with a 30-day option intended to be granted to the underwriters for purchasing up to an additional 1.5 million shares. Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for this offering.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BeiGene, Ltd. For: Oct 19 Filed by: Huang Jane

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
