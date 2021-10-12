Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Announces Launch of 8M Share Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paltalk, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Paltalk intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. Paltalk currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund development costs related to new and existing applications, advertising and marketing initiatives to further grow its applications and services, acquisitions of, or investments in, businesses or technologies that complement the business, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

