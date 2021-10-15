CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cytosorbents (CTSO) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Misses Consensus

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announces preliminary third...

www.streetinsider.com

Zacks.com

Valmont's (VMI) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

VMI registered profits of $51.65 million or $2.40 per share in third-quarter 2021, up from $39.34 million or $1.84 per share in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.57 per share in the reported quarter, up from $1.99 logged in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.
investing.com

Intel Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q3

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Intel announced earnings per share of $1.71 on revenue of $18.09B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.11 on revenue of $18.24B.
StreetInsider.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Strong growth in online and corporate sales

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INTERIM REPORT 22 October 2021, 8:00 a.m. EEST. INTERIM REPORT for 1 January – 30 September 2021. STRONG GROWTH IN ONLINE AND CORPORATE SALES.
StreetInsider.com

Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks 7% as Q3 Revenue Misses, Guidance Disappoints and CFO Exits

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares were trading more than 7% lower after-hours Thursday following the company's Q3 results, with better-than-expected EPS, but missed revenue and fourth-quarter guidance. The company delivered quarterly EPS of...
StreetInsider.com

Cambium Networks (CMBM) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Misses Consensus

Cambium Networks Corporation ("Cambium Networks") (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced select preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2021 and plans to report full financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Tops Q3 EPS by 56c, Revenue Misses

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) reported Q3 EPS of $6.68, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $6.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Quidel Corp (QDEL) Sees Increase in YoY Q3 Revenue

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) ("Quidel"), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today preliminary results for the third quarter of 2021. Quidel expects total revenues in the third quarter...
StreetInsider.com

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Falls Short of Prior Guidance

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today provided preliminary revenue results for the third quarter of 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Inuvo (INUV) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenue of $16.5M, 79% Growth YoY

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaling an estimated $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 79% year-over-year, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and approximately 31% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
StreetInsider.com

Avantor (AVTR) Reports In-Line Prelim. Q3 Revenue

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, provided preliminary unaudited revenue estimates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, in conjunction with proposed Masterflex® debt financing transactions.
StreetInsider.com

ION Geophysical (IO) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Tops Consensus

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that the Company expects third quarter 2021 revenues to be in the range of $44 - 45 million, an increase of approximately 125% sequentially and 175% from the third quarter 2020. In addition, the Company expects to report a significant sequential improvement in third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined later in this release) in the range of $21 - $22 million. At quarter end, the Company's total liquidity improved to approximately $35 million, comprised of $24 million of cash (including net revolver borrowings of $19 million) and $11 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under the revolving credit facility. Bolstered by the third, fully underwritten phase of the Company's Mid North Sea High 3D multi-client program that launched in September, E&P Technology & Services' backlog is estimated to be $12 million.
StreetInsider.com

Peabody Energy (BTU) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenue of $670-$690M; $40-$60M Net Loss

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021. The Company expects to report third quarter revenue of $670 to $690 million, net of $238 million of unrealized mark-to-market losses related to forward pricing hedges; net loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes of $55 to $75 million; net loss attributable to common stockholders of $40 to $60 million; and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $280 to $290 million. Peabody posted $193 million of cash margin in support of forward pricing contracts ending the quarter with $587.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and has retired senior secured debt of nearly $250 million year-to-date as of October 15, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Lazydays Holdings, Inc (LAZY) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenue of $318.7M, EBITDA of $41.7M

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: LAZY) provided preliminary results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. It is important to note that results are preliminary, unaudited, have not been subject to a quarterly review and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, which the Company filed on June 25, 2021, and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which the Company filed on August 6, 2021. Preliminary Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 is $318.7 million, up $103.0 million versus the third quarter 2020, and net income is $30.2 million, up $26.5 million versus the third quarter 2020 (restated).
StreetInsider.com

InMode (INMD) Prelim. Q3 Results Top Consensus

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Graco (GGG) Misses Q3 EPS by 7c

Graco (NYSE: GGG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.57, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $486.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $493.48 million.
Benzinga

Halliburton Clocks 29.7% Revenue Growth In Q3, Misses Consensus

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 29.7% year-over-year to $3.86 billion, missing the consensus of $3.91 billion. Completion and Production revenue increased 35.7% Y/Y to $2.14 billion, and the corresponding operating income increased by 51.9% Y/Y to $322 million. Drilling and Evaluation increased by 23.1% Y/Y...
MarketWatch

Abbott Laboratories stock surges after big profit and sales beats, and upbeat full-year outlook

Shares of Abbott Laboratories rallied 2.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care company reported third-quarter profit and sales that rose well above expectations, with the strongest growth seen in its diagnostics business, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.52 billion, or $1.17 a share, from $1.76 billion, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.40 from 98 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Sales grew 23.4% to $10.93 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $9.56 billion, as nutrition sales rose 9.6%, diagnostics sales increased 48.2%, established pharmaceuticals sales grew 15.15 and medical devices sales rose 14.6%. Sales growth outpaced the 13.9% rise in operating costs and expenses. For 2021, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.00 to $5.10, compared with the FactSet consensus of $4.46. Abbott Labs' stock has gained 9.0% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 20.3%.
StreetInsider.com

Progressive Corp. (PGR) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.45 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Reports Prelim Q3 Revenues of $166.9M

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Sarepta expects its net product...
