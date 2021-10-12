CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives Full FDA IDE Approval to Begin U.S. STAR-D Trial on Apixaban and Rivaroxaban Removal by the DrugSorb-ATR Antithrombotic Removal System During Urgent Cardiothoracic Surgery

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, announces the full approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application...

#Drugs#Ctso#Streetinsider Premium#Cytosorbents Corporation#Ide#Drugsorb#Bristol Myers Squibb#Xarelto#Janssen Bayer
