Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives Full FDA IDE Approval to Begin U.S. STAR-D Trial on Apixaban and Rivaroxaban Removal by the DrugSorb-ATR Antithrombotic Removal System During Urgent Cardiothoracic Surgery

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. This investigational therapy is the first CRISPR therapy to be administered systemically to edit a disease-causing gene inside the human body. NTLA-2001 has the potential to be the first single-dose treatment for ATTR amyloidosis as it may be able to halt and reverse the devastating complications of this disease. ATTR amyloidosis is a rare condition that can impact a number of organs and tissues within the body through the accumulation of misfolded transthyretin (TTR) protein deposits.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO