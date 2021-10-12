Washington and Lee University Selected as SHECP Academic Home

Washington and Lee University (W&L) has been selected as the new academic home of the Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty (SHECP) following a competitive application process. The move marks a return of SHECP to W&L’s campus, where the first Shepherd Program was established thanks to a 1996 gift from W&L alumnus Tom Shepherd ’52 and his wife, Nancy, and where the consortium was established in 1998 as the Shepherd Poverty Alliance under the leadership of Harlan Beckley, the Fletcher Otey Thomas Professor of Religion Emeritus at W&L.