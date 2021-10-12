For the Love of Design

With more time at home over the past eighteen months, Central Oregon homeowners are looking at their environments with fresh eyes. “People wish to create and design a new sense of comfort and to make the most of their homes—whether they are starting from the very beginning as a sketch on paper, or a partial/full remodeling project,” said Kirsti Wolfe, owner of interior architectural design company Kirsti Wolfe Designs. Wolfe said she is receiving more requests for paired offices, spa-like bathrooms, larger kitchens (to accommodate more in-home cooking), cozy media rooms and new or converted exercise rooms. “People are choosing not to go out to do as many things, so they are thinking more about the experience of being at home. The pandemic has changed what people want. It is often referred to as: #covidconstruction,” Wolfe said.

BEND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO