For the Love of Design

By Lindsey Shook
californiahomedesign.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe design industry plays Cupid to rug designer Erik Lindstrom and Kneedler Fauchère’s president, Gina DeWitt. Rug designer Erik Lindstrom confesses that he built his three-story Venice home, which appeared in this magazine in 2019, with the intention of finding a wife. Even before the issue surfaced on newsstands, the universe...

www.californiahomedesign.com

Apartment Therapy

This Designer You Love on Instagram Launched a Stylish Rug Collection, and We Pretty Much Want Everything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between her interior design company, Amber Interiors, her 1.5 million-strong Instagram following, and her collaborations with the likes of big brands like Anthropologie, designer Amber Lewis has made a big name for herself in the interiors world with her rustic, laid-back aesthetic. Now the California-based designer has released her newest home decor collection, and this time around it’s with rug and textile specialists Loloi Rugs.
dmagazine.com

Want to Love Where You Live? Our 2021 Best Designers in Dallas Can Help

Correction: An outdated version of our Best Designers list ran in the September/October 2021 issue. We sincerely regret the error. In case you weren’t already reminded each time you step inside an impeccably decked interior somewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, we are fortunate to have some of the design industry’s premier talent right here in our midst. What you may not realize, however, is that many designers are happy to work with you, regardless of the size, scale, or style of your project. So whether you’re outfitting a new build from top to bottom or just tired of living with an uninspiring powder bath, there’s no reason to settle for anything but beautiful.
architectureartdesigns.com

16 Super Creepy Halloween Candle Designs You’ll Love

Halloween is not Halloween without the eerie lighting effects achieved by various lamps and decorations. But what really sets the mood are those Halloween candles that can immediately create a spooky ambient when the lights go out. You can decorate all you want with all kinds of Halloween decorations including lanterns that work with LED lights meant to simulate a real candle, but it is just not the same. Real flame has its own unique look that is impossible to simulate. That’s why you should make sure you put a few genuine candles among the rest of your Halloween décor.
bendmagazine.com

Trending Design with Bend’s Kirsti Wolfe Designs

With more time at home over the past eighteen months, Central Oregon homeowners are looking at their environments with fresh eyes. “People wish to create and design a new sense of comfort and to make the most of their homes—whether they are starting from the very beginning as a sketch on paper, or a partial/full remodeling project,” said Kirsti Wolfe, owner of interior architectural design company Kirsti Wolfe Designs. Wolfe said she is receiving more requests for paired offices, spa-like bathrooms, larger kitchens (to accommodate more in-home cooking), cozy media rooms and new or converted exercise rooms. “People are choosing not to go out to do as many things, so they are thinking more about the experience of being at home. The pandemic has changed what people want. It is often referred to as: #covidconstruction,” Wolfe said.
musictech.net

Kat Von D gets a trio of badass custom synths by designer Love Hultén

Love Hultén has another modded synth masterpiece to show off. This time, the Swedish designer has created three custom synths for Kat Von D, who released her debut album earlier this year. No one is really sure how many Korg Minilogues Hultén has gone through now, with the analogue polysynth...
Wallpaper*

Michael Maharam on collecting design: ‘Buy what you love, don’t overthink’

As far as design authorities go, few can compare to Michael Maharam, the tastemaker and former CEO of Maharam, who ran the family’s textile business with his brother Paul until its sale to Herman Miller in 2013. Highly respected as both a collector and a design connoisseur, Maharam has pieces from his impressive personal collection going on sale at Sotheby’s in New York on 15 October 2021. Assembled over the last 20 years, his diverse, yet carefully chosen collection is filled with covetable treasures that reflect the distinct visual ethos of Maharam’s corporate office and his two, well-documented loft apartments in Manhattan located adjacently.
thegazette.com

Lines on Design: Tilt the design scale in the right direction

When something in a room looks off, but it’s hard to express why, the reason is likely related to a misuse or omission of the principles of design. These are the tools to determine why a room is visually pleasing rather than just saying a room looks pretty. These principles are the why behind the pretty.
droid-life.com

Pixel Sounds Update Brings New Design, Lovely New Tones

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google started pushing out an update to its “Sounds” app for Pixel phones today that not only brings a refreshed UI, it adds a new category of sounds called “Material Adventures.” The new sounds are absolutely lovely.
The Hollywood Reporter

Away Taps Hollywood-Loved Emerging Designers for Fashionable Travel Goods Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Big-box retailers aren’t the only ones teaming up with cult-favorite designers. Ahead of the holiday travel season, Away has tapped a trio of emerging New York-based talents — all known for their globally-informed aesthetics — for the brand’s first limited-edition designer collaboration. The travel accessories brand enlisted American-Nigerian designer Tia Adeola, South Korea-born Ji Won Choi and NYC native Sandy Liang (who recently released a Target collection) to put their signature touches on three core products ($55 to $295): the Travel Pouch...
westsidespirit.com

For the Love of Trees

Walking beneath the russet brown canopy of New York’s estimated 4-5 million trees, watching leaves drift and flutter, is an autumn ritual and joy. But it’s one that visitors to the current exhibition at Madison Square Park won’t find. Instead, they’ll encounter Maya Lin’s “Ghost Forest,” a site-specific artwork comprised of 49 tall, slender Atlantic White Cedar tree trunks. They offer a place to rest one’s back, a bit of shade — and a powerful message.
Wallpaper*

Pre-loved perfection: ten designs define a decade of Artek 2nd Cycle

Artek 2nd Cycle is marking its tenth anniversary with an exhibition at its Helsinki store. ‘Ten’, which will run until 6 November 2021, puts the spotlight on ten pre-loved pieces that encompass the brand’s mission and story so far. Artek’s platform for pre-loved Finnish design came to life after the...
undertheradarmag.com

Love for Sale

Two of the greatest and most influential vocalists of their respective generations, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga produce a wealth of richly sentimental, celestial sounds, existing comfortably both in the past from which they derive and the present in which they were recorded. On their second and final outing, Bennett...
staradvertiser.com

Food is love

Humans tend to equate love with food. It's the reason why we reach for a tub of ice cream when we're feeling down and why everything tastes fundamentally better when its “made with love.”. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with...
madaboutthehouse.com

Meet VITA, my sexy sustainable sofa for life designed in collaboration with Love Your Home

We interrupt our usual Friday Househunter service (first time in 10 years people) because I want to tell you about a new product that I have been working on and which will debut at Decorex this weekend. Vita is a sofa. But in addition to being a gorgeous curvy number she is also as sustainable as she can be. I designed her in collaboration with Love Your Home all through the pandemic and here, finally, she is. Read on to discover her eco-credentials and how the project unfolded over the last two years.
theenglishhome.co.uk

Win Designer Kit Kemp’s ‘Design Secrets’

Add character and style to an interior to make it your own with Kit Kemp’s Design Secrets. A guest on the third episode of The English Home Podcast, Kit Kemp has an internationally-acclaimed reputation, not only for her unique hotel interiors as Founder and Creative Director of Firmdale Hotels and the Kit Kemp Design Studio, but also as a successful textiles, fragrance and homewares designer, author and a highly-respected champion of British art, craft and sculpture.
Apartment Therapy

If You Like Boho Decor, You’re Going to Love This Iconic Textile Designer’s New Lower-Priced Furniture Line

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever admired the sophisticated boho look of John Robshaw’s iconic block printed textiles and bespoke furnishings — but not the price tags — then here’s some good news: The designer just launched a collaboration of lower-priced furniture with Cloth & Company, and it’s available for order right now.
architecturaldigest.com

A Kristen McGinnis Dinnerware Collab and 4 Other Items We’re Loving From Design Miami’s New Online Shop

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever since Design Miami debuted DM/BX—its design e-commerce platform—in September, budding collectors have been drawn to the range of limited-edition and one-of-a-kind goods...
Plainsman

For the love of science

Ashley Armstrong, Science Education Specialist from the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, helps Iroquois first-grader Cason Glanzer dress up as an underground lab scientist during a visit to the school.
Pitchfork

True Love

There’s an unnamable edge to memory, an agitating pleasure in reviving the thorniest parts of our past. To remember what’s painful, or banal, is to protect against the slog of the present, the mundanity of growing up. It’s within this blurry psychological terrain that indie-pop duo Hovvdy thrive. Will Taylor and Charlie Martin sing longingly of what’s lost and what remains, of the small moments that can epitomize a life: driving alongside your significant other in silence, watching YouTube videos in bed, playing catch with your friends in the front yard. This may sound like typical indie-rock adolescent fetishizing, but the candid reflexivity in Hovvdy’s songwriting and instrumentation guards against oversentimentality. They’re not stuck in the past; they’re moving forward, craning their necks back to see what’s been left behind.
Kankakee Daily Journal

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love of love

During my first year at Illinois State University, I took an introductory French course taught by a graduate student who was doing a semester abroad. Natalija was from Helsinki, Finland, and often spoke about culture shock. When discussing the term “je t’aime” — which colloquially means “I love you” but...
