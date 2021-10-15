CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paycor HCM, Inc (PYCR) Launches 12M Share Secondary Stock Offering

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) today announced the commencement of a public offering of its common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Offering”). The selling stockholders are offering 12,000,000 shares of Paycor’s common stock pursuant to a registration...

www.streetinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
StreetInsider.com

Twilio's (TWLO) Engage Has the Potential to Increase Deal Sizes - Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane reiterated a Buy rating and $500.00 price target on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) PT Raised to $43 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Seidl raised the price target on Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) to $43.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (GLGX) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLGX) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to bring the power of insight to every great professional decision....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Wix.com (WIX) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises 2.4% as largest bitcoin fund says it has formally kicked off plan to convert into an ETF

Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...
STOCKS

