Caution Creeps into Investor Sentiment Amid Economic Uncertainty

By Caleb Silver
Investopedia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarket turbulence in September and early October has rattled investor confidence, according to our latest survey of Investopedia newsletter readers. Nearly half or 45% say they’re at least somewhat worried about the market. Less than half of those surveyed expect the U.S. stock market to deliver positive returns over the next six months—a drop of 11 percentage points from last month, while 34% expect a significant drop in the stock market within the next three months.

NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Higher Amid Mixed Global Market Sentiment; Tui Shares Fall 6%

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday amid more mixed sentiment globally overnight, as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended 0.35% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Food and beverage stocks gained 1.9% to lead gains, while travel and leisure stocks slipped more than 1%.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Hits $66,000 ATH as Investor Sentiment Heightens

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new ATH, hitting $66,000. Several fundamentals have combined to take Bitcoin to the point where it is today. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization has lived up to its name as a market leader, as it crossed its previous All-Time High (ATH) price to print a new one as investor sentiment heightens. At present, the cryptocurrency is trading at an intraday high of $66,930, atop a 7.65% growth in the past 24 hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS

