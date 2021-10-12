Shamir’s new single “Gay Agenda” is empowering and unapologetic

There are so many breakup songs where someone sings of how much they miss the person and want them back. Rarely though do you hear a tune about a relationship ending, but then there is a realization it was actually for the best. Boxout’s “Daylight Runaway” is an articulation of that feeling. He was tired of the typical types of songs and wanted to craft something unique and fresh. Boxout’s energetic vocals soar atop an electro pop/punk beat building a track that is truly intoxicating. His passion can be felt so deeply in this offering and he hopes listeners will be moved as well.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO