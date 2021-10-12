Shamir’s new single “Gay Agenda” is empowering and unapologetic
At this point, it seems like there’s nothing Shamir can’t do. Following the release of his self-titled album in 2020, the multi-disciplinary artist has explored various other creative outlets with astonishing success. Over the summer, he released his first book, But I’m A Painter, and partnered with Urbancoollab, an AI design studio, to launch a clothing line called Bipolar Butterfly. Today, he shared his latest single, “Gay Agenda,” accompanied by a video directed by Jenny He.thekey.xpn.org
