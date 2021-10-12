CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Shamir’s new single “Gay Agenda” is empowering and unapologetic

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, it seems like there’s nothing Shamir can’t do. Following the release of his self-titled album in 2020, the multi-disciplinary artist has explored various other creative outlets with astonishing success. Over the summer, he released his first book, But I’m A Painter, and partnered with Urbancoollab, an AI design studio, to launch a clothing line called Bipolar Butterfly. Today, he shared his latest single, “Gay Agenda,” accompanied by a video directed by Jenny He.

thekey.xpn.org

Comments / 0

Related
24hip-hop.com

ISY Claims Her ‘Gucci Baggage’ With Empowering New Single & Music Video

BROOKLYN, NY (October 8, 2021) – Colorful R&B singer-songwriter and producer ISY demonstrates what it means to take what you have and make something beautiful on her new single “Gucci Baggage” out October 8. Released alongside a heartfelt music video, this track delves into the full scope of emotions experienced throughout life’s inevitable – and sometimes extreme – ups and downs.
BROOKLYN, NY
24hip-hop.com

Amir LZN’s new single “Skylines”

Amir LZN’s new song “Skylines” was recently published. Since its release, the song has garnered a sizable online following. Within a few days of its release, it had gone viral. The catchiness of the song, along with Amir’s excellent music, has resulted in a masterpiece. Amir is gifted in the...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to Måneskin’s “careless, silly” and raunchy new single Mammamia

Italy’s Eurovision-winning glam rock quartet Måneskin have released a new single, Mammamia, inspired by the gossip and rumours which followed in the wake of their international breakthrough. The band launched the single at a press conference in Berlin yesterday, October 7. As with I Wanna Be Your Slave, their summer...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Alcohol Hero’s new single “Tension”

Alcohol Hero has previously graced us with his debut single. Now he delivers yet another banger of a track in the form of Tension. The song has been released worldwide and has started to gather attention from his fans. With such raw talent and skill, we want to hear more of his work as soon as possible.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
undertheradarmag.com

Coco Share Video for New Single “Anybody’s Guess”

Coco, a trio consisting of Maia Freedman (Dirty Projectors), Dan Molad (Lucius), and Oliver Hill (Pavo Pavo), have shared a video for their new single “Anybody’s Guess.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on October 29 via First City Artists via AWAL. Watch the video, directed by Anna Lian Tes and Stella Hartmann, below.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Stand strong, stand fast with Tankovitz’s new single “Unbreakable”

Tankovitz shows us that music can be a source of strength if you let it be. You can rely on it during times of weakness, sorrow, and even in times of happiness. Her new single “Unbreakable” is a testament to that claim. Tankovitz started her career as a fashion designer....
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Hear Michael Kiwanuka's Emotive New Single 'Beautiful Life'

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the...
MUSIC
thedailytexan.com

Mitski’s new single invites listeners to feel vulnerable alongside her

After three years in relative silence, singer-songwriter Mitski took to social media on Oct. 5 with the surprise release of her single, “Working for the Knife.” Announcing her first tour dates since 2019, the artist sold out her North American tour dates by the end of the weekend. Neuroscience freshman...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unapologetically#Music Video#Design Studio#Gay#Urbancoollab#Bipolar Butterfly#Union Transfer
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Georgia Feroce Shares New Single “Maybe It’s Not You”

Later this month, Los Angeles singer/songwriter Georgia Feroce is releasing her debut LP, Moon Signs. Since sharing the confessional acoustic folk pop of her 2016 debut EP, Cat & Mouse, Feroce has evolved into a full-fledged songwriting force, combining bedroom pop, indie rock, and lofty pop orchestrations on her debut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Singersroom

PTtheGospelSpitter’s New Single “Live in Me” (Feat. Miquel)

Ashante P.T. Stokes is better known by his fans as PTtheGospelSpitter, the self-proclaimed “bad boy of gospel.” He’s released a new track called “Live in Me” featuring Miquel that’s all about forgiveness, hope, and living a life with God within you. As an independent rhythm and gospel artist, the Gospel Spitter has shown once again that he’s devoted to using his unique musical talent to glorify the name of the Almighty.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Experience a moment of tranquility with Tatu Panda’s new single “Timeless”

The house music world has long awaited a breath of fresh air. It has been difficult to get new music and talent in this industry. That was the case until Tatu Panda arrived on the scene. He has stunned the music world with his talents in the form of his single “Timeless”. All over the world, Tatu has now become an overnight sensation and a musical superstar.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Major Labels by Kelefa Sanneh review – an unapologetic defence of music’s defining categories

In March, American music writer Amanda Petrusich wrote an insightful article in the New Yorker about a defining aspect of contemporary pop: the ways in which young musicians constantly evade categorisation by borrowing from and merging what were once rigidly defined styles. This genre fluidity, she noted, was inevitably causing problems for traditional music institutions, from record shops and radio stations to the organisers of awards ceremonies and the marketing departments of record companies, for whom categorisation remains a defining aspect.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24hip-hop.com

Colby Lapolla Confronts Her Trauma Head On In Empowering New Single ‘Starving’

Independent pop artist and producer Colby Lapolla opens up about her deepest rooted traumas on her new single “Starving,” out October 8. In tandem with a fearlessly vulnerable, fever-dream-esque music video, Lapolla thoughtfully captures every ounce of emotion that came with her healing journey – from suffering to release. This project collectively captures a profoundly introspective recount of Lapolla’s experience, while serving as a validating beacon of hope for those grappling with similar hardships. This is the LA based artist’s sixth release, following tracks like “Paper Hearts” that have received significant playlisting support. “Starving” is an undeniably gut wrenching, anthemic memoire reflecting the hard-to-talk-about reality of eating disorders.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Adele Previews New Song ‘Easy on Me’ Ahead of Single’s Release

Adele offered a preview of her new song “Easy on Me” on Instagram Live Saturday ahead of the single’s release on Friday, October 15th. The singer, whose new album 30 has not yet officially been announced, shared a 45-second snippet of the ballad, stopping right as the chorus was about to kick in. .@Adele just previewed her new single, “Easy On Me,” on IG Live. 🗓: 10.15 pic.twitter.com/toI0Yg7P3C — TIDAL (@TIDAL) October 9, 2021 “There ain’t no gold in this river / That I’ve been washing my hands in forever,” Adele sings on the track, which she revealed in a Vogue interview was produced by...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Boxout’s new single “Daylight Runaway” is not your usual breakup anthem

There are so many breakup songs where someone sings of how much they miss the person and want them back. Rarely though do you hear a tune about a relationship ending, but then there is a realization it was actually for the best. Boxout’s “Daylight Runaway” is an articulation of that feeling. He was tired of the typical types of songs and wanted to craft something unique and fresh. Boxout’s energetic vocals soar atop an electro pop/punk beat building a track that is truly intoxicating. His passion can be felt so deeply in this offering and he hopes listeners will be moved as well.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Sting Releases Video For Breezy New Single, ‘If It’s Love’

Sting has released the music video for “If It’s Love,” a track off his forthcoming album, The Bridge, set for release on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. The upbeat, breezy, and infectious pop tune exhibits Sting’s undeniable gift for melody and is available now on all digital platforms. Directed by...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Cordae’s Fiery Video for New Single “Super”

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Cordae is on top of the world in the visuals for his new single “Super,” off his upcoming album, From A Bird’s Eye View.
MUSIC
NME

Oberhofer on working with The Strokes’ Nick Valensi on new single ‘SUNSHiiNE’: “It’s such a moment”

Brad Oberhofer, the mastermind behind experimental indie outfit Oberhofer, has spoken to NME about wanting to smother the world in optimism, the enduring legacy of The Strokes and his new single ‘SUNSHiiNE’. You can hear the gleeful dream-pop song, which features vocals from Shamir and a blistering guitar solo from The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, below.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

She’s Back! Adele Announces New Single ‘Easy On Me’

In breaking news, Adele has announced her comeback single ‘Easy On Me.’. And its arrival was trumpeted by way of a cinematic trailer. Moments ago, the British-bred belter unleashed the trailer for ‘Easy’ – which is confirmed for an October 15 release. Check it out:. The announcement comes as more...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy