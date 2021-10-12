CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police investigating shooting at post office in Memphis

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eT2hI_0cP9w0jt00

Police said they are investigating a shooting Tuesday at a post office in Memphis, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred at the post office branch in the historic Orange Mound neighborhood, southeast of downtown Memphis, according to authorities.

The street leading to the post office was blocked by police Tuesday afternoon. Federal authorities and Memphis police were on the scene. No details were immediately released by authorities.

It was the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks. The franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger store fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself on Sept. 23, investigators said. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter.

On Oct. 18, 2010, two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery at a post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning. The post office was named in honor of the slain employees last week.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member arrested in connection to shooting near apartment complex in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a gang member in connection to a shooting that happened near an apartment complex in southwest Fresno on Thursday morning, according to Fresno police officials. Authorities say Fresno gang member Robert Jordan, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday shortly after the shooting occurred and was later booked […]
FRESNO, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Slain officer was shot in the face; teen suspect told police he was trying to shoot himself with stolen gun

The police officer who was shot in the face and killed Sunday night was trying to take a stolen gun out of the hands of an 18-year-old who told investigators he was trying to shoot himself. Jason Banegas, 18, pulled a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic handgun from his pocket during a violent fight with Officer Yandy Chirino. “When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Vice

Father and Son Gunned Down in Broad Daylight in ‘Gangland’ Shooting

Eighteen-year-old Salim Hamze was already dead by the time authorities arrived at the scene on Thursday morning, following multiple reports of what sounded like gunshots in an otherwise quiet western Sydney street. His father, Toufik, was slumped over in the utility truck beside him. Both men were sitting inside the vehicle in Guildford when they were ambushed by gunmen in the early hours. Police arrived on the scene around 9AM, and by 11AM, 64-year-old Toufik had also died from his injuries. He is the fourth member of his family to have been killed in just over a year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Trial Of Maurice Hill, Man Accused Of Shooting 6 Philadelphia Police Officers During 2019 Standoff, Moved To 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new trial date has been set for the suspect in the worst mass shooting of Philadelphia police officers in city history. Maurice Hill, 38, faces dozens of charges of attempted murder. Six officers were shot during a seven-hour standoff on Aug. 14, 2019, in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section. Hill also faces 62 attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at 62 other officers on the scene. Officers were serving a narcotics warrant when Hill allegedly opened fire. He then barricaded himself inside with a handgun and a military-style AR-15 rifle. At one point during the barricade, two officers were trapped inside the home with Hill.     The standoff between Hill and police lasted several hours until officers used tear gas to get him out of the house.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Philly

Man Injured After More Than 2 Dozen Bullets Fired In Hunting Park Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is injured after being shot in Hunting Park Tuesday night, according to the Philadelphia police.  The shooting happened just before midnight on the 4200 block of North Broad Street. The department said the victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the leg but walked into a Walgreens for help. More than two dozen shots were fired. The department said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and revealed a dark-colored SUV on Jerome Street that started the gunfire. “It stops in the middle of the 4200 block of North Broad Street,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. “Two or three people get out of that SUV, and they begin firing shots.” Chief Inspector Small said investigators found 26 shell casings at the intersection. A bullet also went through a bar nearby, but no one there was injured. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man In Critical Condition After Fairhill Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the Fairhill neighborhood, according to Philadelphia police. The shooting happened in the 800 block of West Birch Street. The department said emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital. He is considered in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Double Shooting Reported In West Baltimore Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in west Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. to North Fulton street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found two 22-year-old men, both shot multiple times. Both men were hospitalized for treatment, but their conditions are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives, at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#West Tennessee#Kroger
fox5ny.com

3 charged after 21-year-old woman found dismembered

Three Missouri residents have been charged after investigators found human remains on their property while searching for a missing 21-year-old woman, authorities said. Boillnger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham said the investigation began after the Illinois family of Brianna Roberts reported her missing on Thursday. Investigators say that Kaitlyn Morgan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Dog dies after biting police officer during arrest in Beaumont

A dog was killed after attacking a police officer during an arrest at a home in Beaumont Tuesday night. The incident started at approximately 7:01 p.m. on Sundance Drive. According to the Beaumont Police Department, officers were called to the area to respond to a male with a knife. Once officers arrived at the scene The post Dog dies after biting police officer during arrest in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Fox News

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Finds Girlfriend and Other Woman Together, Kills Woman in Double Shooting: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer shot her girlfriend and another woman, killing the latter, after she discovered the pair together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m., at a home on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst, according to police. The officer, who has not been identified, was at the home she shared with her 23-year-old girlfriend, when the other two arrived, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
cbslocal.com

2 Suspected Gang Members Arrested In West Berkeley Shootout, Guns Seized

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old and a juvenile suspected in a shootout in a West Berkeley neighborhood over Labor Day weekend were arrested and several weapons were seized, authorities said. Berkeley Police said Friday that the arrests were connected with a shooting in the area of 10th and Addison...
BERKELEY, CA
The Independent

‘I should have stabbed him more’: Wife admits knifing husband to death in police footage

The moment a woman admitted stabbing her husband to death and told police officers: “If I haven’t done it properly I’m really annoyed,” was released on videos yesterday.Penelope Jackson, 66, is on trial accused of murdering David Jackson, 78, by stabbing him three times with a kitchen knife on February 13. She accepts unlawful killing but denies murder.The judge at Bristol Crown Court authorised the release of the body-camera footage of her arrest at the couple’s bungalow on the Somerset coast as well as the audio of an 18-minute 999 call.In the videos, Mrs Jackson is heard calmly telling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

294K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy