Lull in trading, lack of new issues hold market steady

Bitcoin will take another step closer to mainstream investing Tuesday with the launch of a new security Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ProShares, a leader in exchange traded funds, a type of investment linked to an index, will unveil the bitcoin futures-linked vehicle under the ticker "BITO," the company said Monday. The launch has been eagerly anticipated in the world of crypto-money, lifting bitcoin above $62,000 in recent days, a level not seen since April. Rather than a direct investment in the digital currency, BITO will invest "primarily in bitcoin futures," ProShares said.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO