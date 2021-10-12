CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lull in trading, lack of new issues hold market steady

By Lynne Funk, Gary Siegel
bondbuyer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMunicipals were lightly traded and little changed as participants await new issues while U.S. Treasury yields fell and stocks were in the red in a risk-off trade. Triple-A benchmark yields were little changed while the UST 10-year fell four basis points to 1.564% and the 30 fell nine to 2.083% near the close. The 10-year municipal-to-UST ratio is at 75% and the 30-year at 80%, according to Refinitiv MMD. ICE Data Services had the 10-year at 74% and the 30 at 82%.

