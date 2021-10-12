Lull in trading, lack of new issues hold market steady
Municipals were lightly traded and little changed as participants await new issues while U.S. Treasury yields fell and stocks were in the red in a risk-off trade. Triple-A benchmark yields were little changed while the UST 10-year fell four basis points to 1.564% and the 30 fell nine to 2.083% near the close. The 10-year municipal-to-UST ratio is at 75% and the 30-year at 80%, according to Refinitiv MMD. ICE Data Services had the 10-year at 74% and the 30 at 82%.www.bondbuyer.com
