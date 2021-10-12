Pandemic or Not, ELEC is Fulfilling Its Mission

Recorded on 9/23/21 as part of “Decision 2021: Who Will Lead NJ?” Steve Adubato sat down with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) in an in-depth interview to discuss the 2021 NJ Gubernatorial election and what’s at stake in New Jersey. Murphy is running against former New Jersey Assemblyman, Jack Ciatarelli (R). Steve Adubato talks to the Governor about the leadership lessons he learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, tax policies, education and learning loss, child care, and the impact of the public health crisis on businesses across the state.

