CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic or Not, ELEC is Fulfilling Its Mission

insidernj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs state government eases toward employees returning to the office five days per week, it is fitting to address how the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC) has carried out the responsibilities during the pandemic. The past two months have seen employees gradually return to the office, two days...

www.insidernj.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidernj.com

Murphy Talks Leadership, COVID Nursing Home Deaths and Tax Policies with Steve Adubato

Recorded on 9/23/21 as part of “Decision 2021: Who Will Lead NJ?” Steve Adubato sat down with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) in an in-depth interview to discuss the 2021 NJ Gubernatorial election and what’s at stake in New Jersey. Murphy is running against former New Jersey Assemblyman, Jack Ciatarelli (R). Steve Adubato talks to the Governor about the leadership lessons he learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, tax policies, education and learning loss, child care, and the impact of the public health crisis on businesses across the state.
EDUCATION
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks for Social Security recipients: Group pushes Congress for one-time $1,400 payments

A seniors advocacy group called the Senior Citizens League is calling on Congress to approve a one-time stimulus check payment to social security recipients. The advocacy group’s Chairman Rick Delaney recently sent letters to Congress asking for one-time $1,400 stimulus payments, according to Yahoo Finance. In the letters, Delaney claimed the organization heard from thousands of seniors asking for relief.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elec
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
insidernj.com

Murphy Announces Executive Staff Transition

Governor Phil Murphy today announced the appointments of Christine Guhl-Sadovy as Cabinet Secretary and Dennis Zeveloff as Deputy Chief Policy Advisor at the Governor’s Office. Guhl-Sadovy currently serves as Chief of Staff to New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. Zeveloff currently serves as Director of Budget and Outcomes for the Governor. Both will serve under Chief Policy Advisor Dr. Zakiya Smith Ellis, alongside Jayné Johnson, the recently announced Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced approval of a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration for areas affected by Tropical Depression Ida. The declaration, which makes low-interest disaster loans available, covers Anne Arundel, Cecil and Montgomery counties, as well as the adjacent counties of Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, and Prince George’s. “I want to thank … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida" The post Governor Hogan announces federal approval of Small Business Administration disaster declaration for Tropical Depression Ida appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s General Election 2021 Publication (PDF)

Tempestuous times that include a fatal pandemic, the storming of the U.S. Capitol by right-wing insurrectionists, and a tropical storm that killed 30 New Jerseyans have contributed little apparently in the end to galvanize the 2021 election cycle. On one level it feels odd, this disconnect between real terrors on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Canby Herald

Kennemer receives recycling committee assignment

Thought he voted 'no' on the bill to create the recycling advisory council, he received appointment to itSenator Bill Kennemer (R-Canby) was recently appointed to the Oregon Recycling Advisory Council. The council, created by Senate Bill 582 to oversee an overhaul of Oregon's recycling system, was controversial and drew bipartisan opposition. "Since I voted 'no' on SB 582, the bill to create the Oregon Recycling System Advisory Council, I was surprised and pleased that the Senate president appointed me as a member," Kennemer, who represents District 20, said. "I have been a proponent of Oregon's recycling programs...
CANBY, OR
New Hampshire Bulletin

Health and Human Services withdraws vaccine contracts; department seeking alternative funding

The state Department of Health and Human Services has withdrawn the $27 million in federal contracts for vaccination outreach that have so riled anti-vaccine opponents, their protests shut down one Executive Council meeting and led to nine of them being arrested at the last meeting.  But the department is not abandoning its vaccine plans. Spokesman […] The post Health and Human Services withdraws vaccine contracts; department seeking alternative funding appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy