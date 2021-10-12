CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita passes ordinance aimed at banning discrimination

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council passed on Tuesday an ordinance aimed at banning discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations.

After four months of delays, the council voted 6-1 to approve the measure, the Wichita Eagle reported. Council member Jeff Blubaugh cast the lone dissenting vote.

Council members rejected a proposed exemption that would have allowed religious groups to fire or refuse to hire LGBTQ individuals, an amendment proposed by council member Jared Cerullo, the first openly gay man to serve on the council.

Cerullo said the proposed amendment would help bridge the divide between religious groups who opposed it and those who wanted it. But council members Becky Tuttle and Cindy Claycomb said it would “dilute” the ordinance.

The measure seeks to prohibit discrimination based on age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, citizenship, veteran status or any other factor protected by law.

