Carl von Clausewitz on grocery shopping
To secure groceries is to prepare for war. Many intelligence reports on obtaining foodstuffs are contradictory; even more are untrue, and most are illogical. If one is to venture unscathed from the relentless struggle within the market aisles, two truths are indispensable: first, the notion that, even in the darkest hour, retains some glimmerings of scrumptious snacks which may lead to satiety; and second, the bravery to seek faint light wherever it may lead, preferably, to the freezer section where one might amass an ungodly reserve of pepperoni Bagel Bites.www.navytimes.com
Comments / 0