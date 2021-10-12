CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl von Clausewitz on grocery shopping

By Sarah Sicard
Navy Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo secure groceries is to prepare for war. Many intelligence reports on obtaining foodstuffs are contradictory; even more are untrue, and most are illogical. If one is to venture unscathed from the relentless struggle within the market aisles, two truths are indispensable: first, the notion that, even in the darkest hour, retains some glimmerings of scrumptious snacks which may lead to satiety; and second, the bravery to seek faint light wherever it may lead, preferably, to the freezer section where one might amass an ungodly reserve of pepperoni Bagel Bites.

