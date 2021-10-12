Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

Twenty-seven years ago, Sheriff Bree Taggert’s father killed her mother, then himself. Now, when Bree finds human bones on the grounds of her abandoned family farm a deadly window opens into her tragic past. The investigation determines the murders occurred thirty years ago and Bree’s dead father becomes a suspect. The only other suspect is an unlikely squatter on the Taggert farm who claims to know secrets about Bree’s past. When he mysteriously disappears and Bree’s niece is kidnapped, the cold case heats up. Now, to protect everyone she loves, Bree must confront a killer, as well as her complicated past.
