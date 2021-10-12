CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

cambridgema.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 12th selection: Stendhal, The Red and the Black. Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
menlopark.org

Fiction Book Group: The Water Dancer

In Coates's much-lauded work of historical fiction, we meet young Hiram Walker, who was born into bondage. When his mother was sold away, Hiram was robbed of all memory of her—but was gifted with a mysterious power. Years later, when Hiram almost drowns in a river, that same power saves his life. This brush with death births an urgency in Hiram and a daring scheme: to escape from the only home he’s ever known.
MENLO PARK, CA
bookriot.com

Great Books Featuring Female Sleuths

Twenty-seven years ago, Sheriff Bree Taggert’s father killed her mother, then himself. Now, when Bree finds human bones on the grounds of her abandoned family farm a deadly window opens into her tragic past. The investigation determines the murders occurred thirty years ago and Bree’s dead father becomes a suspect. The only other suspect is an unlikely squatter on the Taggert farm who claims to know secrets about Bree’s past. When he mysteriously disappears and Bree’s niece is kidnapped, the cold case heats up. Now, to protect everyone she loves, Bree must confront a killer, as well as her complicated past.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebuzzmagazines.com

My Favorite Books of 2021 (so far)

At the end of March and July, I highlighted my favorite reads of the first quarter and first half of 2021. I enjoy seeing how the list changes as the year progresses. I love reflecting on the books that stand out to me and evaluating what I am reading and how each compares. My list did not change quite as much this quarter but I did end up with 13 instead of 12; I just could not narrow it down anymore. And much like the first two quarters, I have interviewed almost all of the authors, 11 of the 13, on the list below for my podcast. I am very curious to see how that trend continues at the end of the year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stendhal
Person
Arendt
Person
August Wilson
Person
Sophocles
cambridgema.gov

Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Group (Virtual)

Reading Interests: The group concentrates on science fiction and fantasy. An advanced reading schedule is published each fall. Example selections include: Neuromancer by William Gibson and The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch. Requirements: A love of speculative fiction and a desire to talk about books. The group is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Coeur d'Alene Press

National Book Awards great reading list

Readers, take note: The finalists for this year's National Book Awards were announced last week. Of 1,892 books submitted by publishers in five categories, the National Book Foundation selected 25. This NBA makes an interesting reading list, whether your tastes run to novels or nonfiction. Pulitzer-winner Anthony Doerr, who spoke...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thewellesleynews.com

Please read this incredibly sad book (yes, it will make you cry) (Books Before Boys review)

Content warning: this review discusses potentially triggering plot points in a book, including death and grief. Full honesty, as I read this book and as I am now writing this review, I am currently suffering through the worst cold I’ve had since 2019 (turns out, mask-wearing works).So forgive me if anything I say about Dante Medema’s delightful sophomore novel, “Message Not Found,” is entirely incoherent, but I think I’d also be incoherent if I was perfectly well because … wow.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Emily Henderson

The Art That Was Submitted For The Book… Yes, THAT BOOK! (+ Some Very Fun Sneak Peeks)

Oh yoohoo!! I’m back! Erik here, reporting live from under a blanket nestled on my sofa, due to the fact that the temperature in Los Angeles has dropped below 75 degrees. I am fully feeling my Carrie Bradshaw fantasy right now, thumping away at my laptop. But most importantly, I am nursing a nice glass, alright bottle, of red wine because nothing pairs better with a malbec than writing about ART.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Virtual Event#Zoom
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
Deadline

Leslie Bricusse Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Willy Wonka’ Songwriter Was 90

Leslie Bricusse, the songwriter for film and stage whose extensive roster of hits and standards includes “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” from Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, died Tuesday. He was 90. His death was announced today by son Adam Bricusse in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not specified. “My Dearest Father passed away peacefully this morning,” Adam Bricusse wrote. “Please raise a glass for him.” “One the giant songwriters of our time,” wrote actress Joan Collins,...
CELEBRITIES
lascrucesbulletin.com

Veteran actor Anthony Michael Hall in town tomorrow

Anthony Michael Hall describes himself as a gentleman and a reasonable person. While his acting career has been long and prestigious, acting is not an identity, it’s a job. But it’s a job he is extremely grateful for. “I’ve been in showbusiness for 45 years, since I was 7,” he...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Science
thecomedybureau.com

The Book of Liz (in LA)

John Ennis’ Yard Theater Repertory presents Amy and David Sedaris’ hit comedy. Sister Elizabeth Donderstock has been Squeamish her whole life, making the cheese balls (traditional and smoky) that sustain her entire religious community. When they attempt to take advantage of Liz, however, she decides to try her luck in the outside world.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
crowleytoday.com

Annual Louisiana Book Festival goes virtual

The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana is proud to present the 17th Annual Louisiana Book Festival. The Louisiana Book Festival is a free, nationally recognized literary event that typically takes place live and in-person around Capitol Park in Baton Rouge. This year, because of the continuing pandemic, the festival is being presented virtually with 40 programs and over 80 authors and presenters.
LOUISIANA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

Interview with Omahan/Netflix show creator

"The Baby-Sitters Club" is a beloved book series, which sold millions of copies, and follows a group of young women who start a babysitting business. Now, it's a hit award-winning show on Netflix. The show's creator Rachel Shukert is from Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
cambridgema.gov

CANCELED: Parent/Child (Ages 10-13) Book Group (Virtual)

The October meeting has been canceled. Please join us in November!. Join us virtually for a lively discussion of a great book over Zoom. Both caregiver and child should read the book before the discussion to participate. For a copy of the book, stop by the Children’s Room or call 617-349-4038. Registration is required — only one registration is needed per family.
LIFESTYLE
alleghenymountainradio.org

Above the Smoke (Book)

The compelling story of the fire towers that protected West Virginia’s forests through most of the 20th century, celebrating the brave men & women who staffed them. The book contains interviews with folks who spent time on the towers during their era, as well as historic maps and photographs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
weeklyhumorist.com

Frog and Toad are Doing Their Best (Book Excerpt)

Frog and Toad sat inside the house at their computers. “We have been sitting all day,” said Frog. “We should go outside,” suggested Frog. “Absolutely,” agreed Toad. Frog and Toad sat at their computers. An hour passed. “We should go outside,” said Frog. “In a minute,” said Toad. The Lottery.
LOTTERY
wmky.org

Friends Group to Host Annual Book Sale

The annual Book Sale for the Rowan County Public Library will look a little different this year. The popular event is usually held at the Library, but has been cancelled for two years because of COVID-19 concerns. Susette Redwine is the Secretary of the Friends of the Rowan County Public...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
chapelboro.com

This Just In: About Face(book) Part 2

Splashed all over the “news” last week is the reporting that came from the testimony of Frances Haugen, the so-called Facebook whistleblower, telling us breathlessly that Facebook has done research on the effects of its platform on its users. Collecting data on users is the entire basis for Facebook’s existence,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy