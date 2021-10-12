CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October water board

cambridgema.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN accordance with requirements of Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 39, Section 23A, the Cambridge Water Board meeting will be held...

www.cambridgema.gov

WNYT

Poestenkill Town Board votes down free at-home toxic water testing

POESTENKILL - The Poestenkill Town Board voted down free tests for property owners near Algonquin Middle School at a meeting Thursday. Councilman Eric Wohlleber introduced a resolution at Thursday’s town board meeting that would provide money for PFOA testing to anyone in town who requests it. Based on messages he's...
POESTENKILL, NY
owasa.org

OWASA Board of Directors Meeting Summary for October 14

OWASA’s Board of Directors met virtually on Thursday, October 14, 2021, and considered an agenda that included an update on OWASA’s Strategic Plan. The Board of Directors is currently meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-Range Water Supply Plan. The Board provided feedback on alternative agreements to reliably access...
POLITICS
federalwaymirror.com

Q&A: Lakehaven Water & Sewer District Board of Commissioners Pos. 4 candidates

Top three priorities if elected: I will prioritize increased transparency, engagement, and education. For months, I knocked on doors asking, “What is Lakehaven doing well; and what is required to make them better?” I learned that a disconnect exists between Lakehaven commissioners and its consumers. Residents are unaware of meetings that are being held, and decisions that are being made. Moreover, business owners are informed of regulations after conditions are imposed having no input and no community buy-in. As an experienced community organizer of thirty years, I hope to change that. Before increasing service rates, details explaining why prices are rising must be provided, and discussions of where the funding will go must be openly shared. Additionally, Lakehaven must bring more voices to the table from all areas of our community. The diversity of our water district is truly our strength. The best decisions are made when all viewpoints are gathered, considered, and implemented. Lastly, we must work together for sustainable outcomes through education. If the pandemic taught us nothing else, it taught us to “trust the science.” Today, scientists are ringing the Climate Change alarm. Education is the best way to prepare consumers for changes to increased flood waters, droughts, and pollution burdens.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Daily Journal

Desloge board approves new water project for Locust Street

During the monthly meeting on Monday night, the Desloge Board of Aldermen approved moving forward on a new water project, the sale of fire department surplus vehicles, and several purchases, as well as heard public comments on the State Street project. The City of Desloge has received $492,000 in American...
DESLOGE, MO
State
Massachusetts State
cambridgema.gov

Pole and Conduit Commission Public Meeting

PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Section 20 of Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2021, signed into law on June 16, 2021. Members of the public may view the meeting online, provide written comments by 5:00 P.M. the day before the meeting to PandC@cambridgema.gov, and may attend virtually online or by telephone.
POLITICS
naturecoaster.com

October 26 Pasco Board of County Commissioners Meeting

October 26 Pasco Board of County Commissioners Meeting. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Meeting Tuesday, October 26, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the West Pasco Government Center Boardroom, will be streamed online and broadcast live. Members of the public can take part in the meeting in-person or virtually.
POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant Regional Water District adopts new rules on nepotism and board management

The Tarrant Regional Water District adopted rules Tuesday to strengthen its policies on nepotism and board management. The changes come in the wake of a dispute with former general manager Jim Oliver, who had threatened legal action after the board revoked a $300,000 payment unilaterally awarded to Oliver by former board president Jack Stevens.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
abc57.com

Free bottled water pickup locations added for October 20-24

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced more bottled water pick up locations for City of Benton Harbor residents. Free bottled water will be available October 20-24 at the following locations and times:. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WSPY NEWS

Newark Village Board Moves Forward with Water Project

The Newark Village Board is moving forward with the water filter project at the village's main well. Engineering Enterprises Inc's (EEI) John Whitehouse presented the board with the timeline beginning with the bid advertisement and continuing through the project completion. He noted a six month gap between ordering of parts and receipt of parts as the reason for the lengthy time. The cost estimates accompanied the timeline. The village has designated funds from the American Rescue Plan for this project.
NEWARK, IL
Ponca City News

Board of Commissioners regular session held October 11

Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on October 11, 2021. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioner Bodick, Commissioner Chapman, and Commissioner Taylor were present. Commissioner Scott was absent. Ceremonies and Proclamations Under Ceremonies and...
PONCA CITY, OK
KMPH.com

EPA, state water board announces city of Arvin meets water compliance

ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Arvin has has unclean drinking water for years. "At a young age, I just kind of that this was the way life was, right?" Gerardo Tinoco Jr. with the Rural Community Assistance Corporation, said. "Kind of just thought, oh it's tap water, you're not supposed to drink it."
ARVIN, CA
Oxford Eagle

Punkin Water advisory board making plans

Advisory board members for the Punkin Water Association hope to take advantage of Lafayette County’s CARES Act funding to help improve the water system. Glynn Ingram, retired technology executive and representative of the PWA’s advisory board, told association board members on Monday the board is actively working to help the association make better informed decisions. The advisory board members include a banker, a geologist and PWA Vice President Tom Lincoln and an engineer.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
jamescitycountyva.gov

What happened at the October 12 Board of Supervisors Meeting?

G. PUBLIC HEARING(S) 1. Cable Franchise Agreement, Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC – Approved, 5-0 2. Resolution to Authorize the Initiation of Condemnation Proceedings for the Clara Byrd Baker Elementary Safe Routes to School Project – Approved, 5-0 H. BOARD CONSIDERATION(S) 1. Appeal of Notice of Violation, 5032 River Drive –...
POLITICS
Sacramento Observer

River Delta Unified School Board Meets October 12

The River Delta Unified School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to approve the purchase of 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan S to provide transportation for special education students a cost not to exceed $32,599.41. The agenda can be found here: https://rdusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1516177873112/1418888548714/2066840267416101215.pdf.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
capecoddaily.com

Chatham Select Board Receives Update On Town Drinking Water

CHATHAM – Chatham continues working onvefforts to remove industrial pollutants such as PFAS from the town’s drinking water supply. Public Works Director Tom Temple spoke with the select board recently about their progress. “The water division continues to work with MASS DEP collecting PFAS samples,” said Temple. “We took… .
POLITICS
rsfpost.com

Member Input for October RSFA Board Meeting

Following are letters we received prior to the October 2021 RSFA board meeting. If you’d like to have your member input printed in the RSF Post, please forward such letters to editor@rsfpost.com. If you to just send us your thoughts, but not have your letter published, just tell us not to publish.
POLITICS
capenews.net

Select Board To Discuss Future Of Fire Services At October 25 Meeting

The Falmouth Select Board at its meeting on Monday, October 25, will discuss how the town will proceed with fire and rescue services and whether more firefighters will need to be hired. “We need to have an in-depth discussion on long-term planning,” chairman Douglas C. Brown said at the board’s...
FALMOUTH, MA

