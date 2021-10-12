CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Voxx: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $311,000. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 8 cents per share. The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $143.1...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Consumer Electronics#Snapshot#Voxx International Corp
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Electronics
MarketWatch

Fluence Energy sets IPO price range at $21 to $24 a share

Fluence Energy Inc. said Tuesday it plans to raise about $698 million by offering 31 million shares at an estimated price range of $21 to $24 a share. The Arlington, Va., energy storage company that launched as a joint venture between AES and Siemens plans to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol FLNC. Fluence Energy reported a net loss of $74.8 million for the nine months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $45.6 million in the year-ago period. It's projecting total revenue for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of between $650 million and $699 million, compared to $561.3 million of total revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Albertsons shares pop after profit and sales beat expectations, guidance raised

Albertsons Cos. Inc. shares jumped 5% in Monday premarket trading after the grocer reported fiscal second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $295.2 million, or 52 cents per share, up from $284.5 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 54 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 45 cents per share. Sales of $16.506 billion were up from $15.758 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $15.864 billion. Identical sales rose 1.5%, above the FactSet consensus for a 1.2% decline. Albertsons announced a 20% rise to the company's dividend to 12 cents. And the company has raised its full-year outlook. It now expects identical sales in the range of a 2.5%-to-3.5% decline, versus previous guidance for a 5%-to-6% drop. And adjusted EPS is now forecast for a range of $2.50 to $2.60 up from previous guidance for a range of $2.20 to $2.30. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 4% and EPS of $2.28. Albertsons shares have gained 62.5% for the year to date while the benchmark S&P 500 index is up 19% for the period.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

State Street net income rises by 29%

State Street Corp. said Monday its third-quarter profit increased to $714 million, or $1.96 a share, from $555 million, or $1.45 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, profit in the latest period totaled $2 a share. Revenue rose to $2.99 billion from $2.78 billion. Analysts expected the financial services firm to earn $1.89 a share, with non-GAAP income of $1.92 a share and revenue of $2.96 billion. State Street said it plans to resume its share repurchase program in the second quarter of 2022. It suspended the effort in September and raised $1.9 billion of capital through a common stock issuance to finance its $3.5 billion acquisition of BBH Investor Services. Shares of State Street are up 27.4% this year, compared to a rise of 19% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

American Electric Power raises dividend, to boost implied yield to over 3.7%

Shares of American Electric Power Co. Inc. rose 0.6% in morning trading Tuesday, after the Ohio-based electricity transmission company said it raised its cash dividend by 5.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 78 cents a share, up from 74 cents, will be payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 10. At current stock price, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.74%, which compares with the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's yield of 3.01% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.34%. American Electric's stock has edged up 0.3% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 4.8% and the S&P 500 has rallied 20.2%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy