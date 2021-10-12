CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gigi Hadid Offers a Whole New Take on Fall Colors

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigi Hadid knows how to dress for the season. Yesterday, she was spotted in New York City wearing a long white trench and matching white floral-illustrated pants. Under her coat, she played with fall colors, wearing a light-yellow sweater vest paired with a collared auburn sweater. And sticking to the warm palette, she accessorized with a pair of butterscotch-tinted rectangular sunglasses. Appearing to have returned to her natural hair color (it's no longer the fiery red we saw at the Met Gala), she wore her hair pulled back into a sleek, tight bun.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Keke Palmer
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Gigi Hadid Calls Bella Hadid Baby Khai's "Forever Protector" in Sweet Birthday Post

Bella Hadid is feeling the birthday love! The supermodel, who turned 25 on Saturday, Oct. 9, received the sweetest shout-out from her older sister, Gigi Hadid. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old star shared a heartfelt message about Bella and also praised her for being the best "auntie" to her and Zayn Malik's 12-month-old daughter, Khai. "We celebrate you today and every day @bellahadid: She's my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie," Gigi began her caption. "I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Hair Colour#Instagram Story
thezoereport.com

Even Jennifer Lopez Owns Sweatsuits — Here Are Her Favorites

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware. When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Steps Out In a Classic Fall Color Combo

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This morning, Kate Middleton delivered the keynote speech at The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign event in London. The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about the misconceptions of addiction, and shared resources around how more people can better receive and ask for help. For the occasion, Middleton wore a red Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater and matching pleated skirt by Christopher Kane that was perfectly polished and appropriate for the event. Accessories-wise, she then leaned into fall’s early tones and the burgeoning color-blocking trend—but in her own refined way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy