Gigi Hadid Offers a Whole New Take on Fall Colors
Gigi Hadid knows how to dress for the season. Yesterday, she was spotted in New York City wearing a long white trench and matching white floral-illustrated pants. Under her coat, she played with fall colors, wearing a light-yellow sweater vest paired with a collared auburn sweater. And sticking to the warm palette, she accessorized with a pair of butterscotch-tinted rectangular sunglasses. Appearing to have returned to her natural hair color (it's no longer the fiery red we saw at the Met Gala), she wore her hair pulled back into a sleek, tight bun.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0