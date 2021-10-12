CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Are the Houston Texans still in play to win the AFC South?

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtWYF_0cP9tesD00

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are currently riding a four-game losing streak following a 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

In many instances, the Texans are where many expected them to be a quarter into the 2021 campaign — a team with a losing record standing at 1-4 on the year. But as they prepare for their Week 6 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts — who possess the same win-loss record — the Texans are still in striking distance to regain their place atop the southern division.

It’s the belief that keeps safety Justin Reid motivated to help the Texans turn their season around for the better despite their inferior start.

“[We] just have to focus on the next game, it’s really the only thing we can do,” Reid said following the Texans’ three-point loss to the Patriots. “The only thing we can change is how we prepare for the future. We have a divisional opponent coming up, and as crazy as this four-game losing streak has been, we still got a shot at our division.”

With a combined record of 5-15, the AFC South has arguably been the worst division in the league thus far this season. And with the exception of the Texans, the remaining three teams have played well below their lofty expectations.

Injuries and a lack of chemistry have thwarted the Tennessee Titans into a 3-2 start, while the Jacksonville Jaguars remain winless five games into the Trevor Lawrence era.

“Nobody likes losing, but at the end of the day it’s part of the game, so we’re just going to keep working,” defensive end Jonathan Greenard said. “We’ve got conference play next week with Indy. It’s a must-win situation. This is when the real stuff is really starting out so can’t take no more of these losses like this.”

The Colts floundered a chance to take sole possession of second place after blowing a 16-point lead in a Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Monday night — which is comparable to the Texans.

One way the Texans can improve their chances of stealing a road victory at Lucas Oil Stadium is by exploiting the Colts’ weakened secondary, who has given up an average of 260.8 yards in passing to begin the season.

It’s an objective some could feel as daunting with Houston starting rookie quarterback Davis Mills, but the Stanford prodigy has surpassed modest expectations.

Excluding his production against the Buffalo Bills, Mills has thrown for 582 yards while completing 64 percent of his passes, to go along with five touchdowns and one interception since taking over for Tyrod Taylor in Cleveland.

A win on Sunday would not only give Houston its first victory since beating the Jaguars in their season opener but keep the Texans in the running to conquer the AFC South.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

No Texans Turnaround: Colts Crush Houston, 31-3

The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday's NFL Week 6 sporting the same cruddy 1-4 record. But as evidenced by the final score - Colts Texans - maybe the similarities end right there. Both clubs came in three games under .500 and two games behind Tennessee Titans in...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Although Colts DE Kwity Paye (hamstring) missed Thursday’s practice, HC Frank Reich said they are “optimistic” about his availability for Week 5. (George Bremer) Colts QB Carson Wentz said his ankles feel “much better” and suffered no aggravations in Week 4: “Hopefully, we’re not talking about it too much longer.” (George Bremer)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Houston Chronicle

Texans at Colts: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

The Houston Chronicle's NFL writers and columnists make their predictions for the Texans' Week 6 game against the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts 27, Texans 20 — The Colts have played a difficult schedule. Carson Wentz is playing well, and he ignites a seven-point victory. Brooks Kubena,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: Colts Wire helps preview the Texans' AFC South bout in Week 6

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans are 1-4, the same as the Colts. Both teams are somehow second in the AFC South, and it isn’t that much of a distant second as the Tennessee Titans are 3-2. An optimistic approach for both teams would be to start stacking wins and catch the Titans later on in the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Afc South#Titans#Jaguars#Colts#American Football#The New England Patriots#Indy
Stampede Blue

AFC South Roundup: Week 5

The Titans took advantage of a Jaguars roster not only devoid of any blue-chip talent but also in the midst of a tumultous scandal with head coach Urban meyer, and easily dispatched the Jags with yet another loss. The injury-riddled Titans managed to shake off the unlikely loss against the New York Jets, and are firmly in the division lead with a 2-game advantage.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

After setting a multitude of records Monday night, Lamar Jackson has hauled in his first award of the 2021 season – and it seems there could be more in store. Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a career-best passing day in which he rallied the Ravens from a 19-point deficit late in the third quarter to a 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

2021 Houston Texans Game Day Live: Texans vs. Colts

Once upon a time, a lad by the name of Brandon Weeden quarterbacked your Houston Texans to a win over the Colts in Indianapolis. Can Davis Mills follow the code that was cracked by his positional ancestor and replicate that success this afternoon? We are about to find out, friends.
NFL
TexansDaily

Houston Texans at Colts Inactives & Injuries: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 17: WHO’S IN AT INDY? Today’s Texans inactives: Deshaun Watson, Brevin Jordan, Danny Amendola,...
NFL
FOX59

Big-play attack leads to Colts’ big win over Houston

INDIANAPOLIS — He walked into the locker room at halftime Sunday afternoon, scanned the stat sheet and winced. The Indianapolis Colts led Houston 10-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, but had rushed for 18 yards on eight attempts, including Carson Wentz’s half-ending kneel-down. Feature back Jonathan Taylor had 6 yards on two carries. Reich’s knee-jerk reaction? […]
NFL
wtaw.com

Texans no Match for AFC South Rival Colts

Nothing doing for the Houston Texans Sunday as they were walloped by the Indianapolis Colts, 31-3. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor racked up 14 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns as the Colts picked up a much-need divisional win. Meanwhile, Houston rookie quarterback Davis Mills was picked off twice...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
80K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy