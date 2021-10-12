CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This California Food Festival Is The Best In The State

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Hannah DeRuyter
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Food festivals are a way for you to get out and enjoy a little taste of the food you don't usually go for.

Each state offers plenty of food festivals but narrowing down which ones you absolutely need to attend can be difficult. Luckily, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best food festivals each state has to offer.

Here is what the report says about various food festivals offered around the U.S.:

"Food festivals are a great American pastime. The large festivals often focus on one type of food, or a specific theme like oysters or food and wine. Food festivals also allow visitors to get a real sense of the culinary scene in various parts of the country by trying dishes from renowned chefs or local icons, often for a set price at entry."

According to the website, it's the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! has to say about the popular food festival:

"Gilroy Garlic Festival is a celebration of the town of Gilroy, which happens to be the garlic capital of the world. Each July the festival brings together local farmers and food vendors to show off what they can do with garlic, with food samples of everything from garlic ice cream to deep-fried garlic."

Click here to see the best food festivals in every state.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
