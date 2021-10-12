CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Half Of Phoenix's Most Popular Baby Names Are Unique To The Area

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y53sg_0cP9tSEN00
Photo: Getty Images

Popular baby names vary from city to city. Nameberry , a website devoted to baby names, recently conducted a study to determine the most popular baby names in 12 cities. One of those cities was Phoenix .

The website released a city-by-city top 10 list of baby names. Nameberry said, "We looked at which names have been searched the most in a dozen American cities, and discovered popular names as distinctive as the cities themselves."

According to the study, the most popular baby girl names in Phoenix are:

  1. Clara
  2. Ophelia
  3. Violet
  4. Amity
  5. Arianna
  6. Clementine
  7. Eliana
  8. Jacquelyn
  9. Lavender
  10. Maeve

The most popular baby boy names in Phoenix are:

  1. Jasper
  2. Pierce
  3. Theodore
  4. August
  5. Cyrus
  6. Iggy
  7. Nash
  8. Oscar
  9. Ronan
  10. Angus

According to Nameberry, 12 of those names on the lists are unique to Phoenix alone. Names that only landed on Phoenix's lists were:

  • Clara
  • Violet
  • Amity
  • Arianna
  • Clementine
  • Eliana
  • Jacquelyn
  • Pierce
  • Iggy
  • Nash
  • Ronan
  • Angus

Click here to see the full study.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nameberry.com

America's Next Top Baby Names

What are America's next top baby names, the future favorites that nobody is using today?. A few generations ago, in 1980, names like Luna and Luca, Kennedy and Maverick were shuffling along at the bottom of the charts. Today, they’re among the most popular names in America, each ranking within the Top 100. That got us thinking — if some of the least common baby names of the 1980s are so trendy in the 2020s, a number of today’s lowest rankers are bound to be on top in generations to come.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Names#Baby Names#American#Jasper Pierce Theodore#Cyrus#Clara Violet Amity
kyma.com

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Phoenix metro area

Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Phoenix metro area. Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage.
REAL ESTATE
97.9 KICK FM

Google Trends Names Most Popular Costume of 2021

Google Trends names the most popular Halloween costume (so far this year), and to be honest. I don't get it. There is a massive new thriller show on Netflix called Squid Game, and according to Google Trends that show is now the most researched show for costumes right now. Over 22 billion, yes billion, views have been recorded for this show, which I have been told is the adult version of The Hunger Games.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Fatherly

This Map Shows the Most Popular Baby Lullabies Worldwide

Kids are creatures of routine and for many parents, having a bedtime routine to lull their little ones to sleep is vital. This often means tucking our kids in and then reading them a story or reciting (or badly singing) one of their favorite lullabies. And a new map shows that most kids do have a favorite lullaby, and the most popular ones vary by country.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Arizona

The Exotic Lee Lee International Supermarket In Arizona Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World

Did you know there’s a place in Arizona where you can indulge in the authentic flavors of more than 30 different countries under one roof? That place is Lee Lee International Supermarket, and it’s an adventurous foodie’s dream come true. Visit the store’s website or Facebook page to learn more. Have you ever been to […] The post The Exotic Lee Lee International Supermarket In Arizona Sells Soda And Snacks From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
KKTV

Poodle transformed into a skeleton by a Colorado groomer is why the internet exists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup in Colorado Springs is stealing the spotlight this Halloween!. A standard poodle named Lyssa went from fashionista to a spooky skeleton thanks to a talented groomer in Colorado who runs “Mutt’Stache’s Mobile Grooming.” Emily shared the photo to a community Facebook group and Lyssa the poodle became an instant internet sensation.
COLORADO STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
687
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy