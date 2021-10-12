HAUNTED HILLS OF PALOS

Enjoy an after hours guided tour through the Powerhouse Route 66 Museum. Beware of the spooks and frights that come out at night after the museum closes. At the end of the museum section, the tour moves through some normally unseen parts of the Powerhouse building.Tours start at the Powerhouse entrance. The first tour begins at 6:20pm with subsequent tours taking place every 20 minutes after that. The last tour starts at 8:40pm.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO