HAUNTED HILLS OF PALOS

From Oct. 1 through 30, Haunted Hills will be available in Santa Maria to give wanting residents a good scare.
The post Haunted Hills returns to Santa Maria’s Elks Events Center appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
From the origins of the Green Lady ghost to the eerie Appalachian folklore of the Southern Highlanders, Oak Hill’s Haunted History Tours will take guests through Berry College’s main and mountain campuses to uncover the truth of Berry’s haunted past. . Public tours will be on Sundays, Oct. 24 and 31....
Enjoy an after hours guided tour through the Powerhouse Route 66 Museum. Beware of the spooks and frights that come out at night after the museum closes. At the end of the museum section, the tour moves through some normally unseen parts of the Powerhouse building.Tours start at the Powerhouse entrance. The first tour begins at 6:20pm with subsequent tours taking place every 20 minutes after that. The last tour starts at 8:40pm.
Spencer Jaycees prepared for annual Nightmare at the Fair. Nightmare at the Fair promises to be as scary as ever. The Spencer Jaycees have put together the haunted house for many years and this time around guests will have to be brave enough to make their way though the “Haunted Asylum.”
Display of ghoulishly fun exhibits brings 250 to 300 visitors a night in October. Morgan Hill has its very own walk-through version of Disneyland’s classic Haunted Mansion attraction. Matthew and Erica Stein are the brains behind the extravagant recreation that sprawls their front lawn at 655 Llagas Vista Drive. This...
The light, misty rain falling Thursday night on the dark hills of the Elks Unocal Event Center, abandoned after September's rodeo festivities, was ominous enough to make anyone think twice about driving through. Those daring to continue — and spend upward of $50 — would find things far more terrifying...
North Dakota is home to an impressive array of beautiful boutique hotels and lovely inns. And while the Sage Hill Bed & Breakfast certainly qualifies as charming, there’s another reason why folks book their stay inside this historic landmark: it’s rumored to be haunted. The Sage Hill Bed & Breakfast originally functioned as a schoolhouse […]
The post Stay Overnight In A 92-Year-Old House That’s Said To Be Haunted At Sage Hill Bed & Breakfast In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
From the origins of the Green Lady ghost to the eerie, Appalachian folklore of the Southern Highlanders who inhabited the area in the late 19th century, Oak Hill’s Haunted History Tours will take guests through Berry College’s main and mountain campuses to uncover the truth of Berry’s haunted past. Public...
Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. Here are some of the strangest things y'all have received while trick-or-treating. October 26 | 2018. When we all think of trick-or-treating treats we...
While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
There are lots of little towns hiding in Arizona’s many mountain ranges, and Crown King is among the tiniest of them all. Complete with a saloon, general store, and plenty of unpaved dirt roads, this former mining town looks like something right out of a Western movie, and it makes a perfect day trip destination.
One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
Gabby Petito dreamed of traveling across the United States. Her parents said she and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, saved to buy a van to make the trip and live in. They left in July and would film their trek for a YouTube van life series. Her parents were nervous, but they trusted their daughter and they liked Laundrie.
Here's what Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie looked like on one of their final road trip stops ... and the pictures might be the last photos of them together. The images were snapped back on the morning of Aug. 10, when Gabby and Brian were touring the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park.
Women are often told to “watch their drink” by prevention campaigns aiming to create awareness about being drugged or having their drink spiked. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, surveyed 3,081 women across the country about their fears of having their drink spiked. The survey showed that out of the fear of potentially having their drink spiked, almost one-third (32%) of women in Mississippi said they’ve actively stayed sober on a night out, or stayed in altogether. This compares to a national average of 34%.
Comments / 0