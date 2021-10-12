CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Pacific Coast Producers: Fall Pear Desserts

By AFL
KATU.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeak pear season in the Pacific Northwest begins in August and ends by October. During the months that fresh local pears are not available, canned pears are a great option and ready to use anytime! Heirloom Bartlett pears are hand-picked and delivered to the cannery in Yakima Washington within hours of harvesting. Then they are perfectly ripened, peeled, poached, canned and made available by our friends at Pacific Coast Producers. With a few cans of delicious pears right in your pantry these delicious recipes are quick and easy to make. A healthy morning muffin, a savory and tasty flatbread, an impressive dessert and even a festive cocktail all made with naturally sweet canned pears. Local Chef Lisa Glickman joined Kara to show off 4 delicious pear desserts. Click here for more information about Pacific Coast Producers.

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Pears#Weather#Food Drink#Pacific Coast Producers#Pecans
614now.com

Korean fried chicken chain now open on North Side

The man we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. The Choong Man, that is. Choong Man Chicken, a South Korea-based fried chicken chain, has officially opened its location on the city’s North Side. The eatery is located at 1132 Henderson Rd., north of Upper Arlington. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
My North.com

October Last Call: The Perfect Mezcal-Pear Cocktail for Fall

Place half a seeded lemon in the bottom of a cocktail shaker and muddle to release the juice and oils. Add mezcal, pear juice, brandy and ice cubes and cover, shaking until cold. Place a piece of a fresh pear and a straw into a rocks glass, surround both with a heaping mound of crushed ice, strain the mixture in the shaker while pouring it into the glass and serve.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Record-Journal

2 easy fall recipes to make for dinner and dessert

Try this quick and easy Squash Spinach Sausage Soup for dinner on one of the cold nights ahead of us. The recipe takes just one hour from prep to finish!. We eat A LOT of soup in our house throughout fall and winter. My family loves a hearty soup on a cold night, especially with a side of crusty bread. This Squash Spinach Sausage Soup was inspired by a similar soup from last fall, but this one contains sweet Italian sausage. I love how the flavors meld together so quickly – a little sweet and a little salty.
RECIPES
vivaglammagazine.com

Why Vegan Banana Bread is the Best Dessert for Fall

Vegan banana bread is a popular dessert, especially this fall season. One reason is due to its wonderful flavor. Aside from that, more and more people are searching for vegan banana bread recipes for various reasons. To give you a better view, here are some reasons vegan banana bread is the best dessert for fall.
RECIPES
TravelPulse

Celebrity Cruises Announces 2023 Pacific Coast Sailings

WHY IT RATES: Travelers looking for a West Coast adventure in 2023 should book ahead for an adventure with Celebrity Cruises.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer. Celebrity Cruises today announced plans for the return of Celebrity Eclipse® to Los Angeles in 2023 for the region’s most luxurious sailings exploring the many facets of the Pacific Coast.
TRAVEL
Chicago Sun-Times

Pears are a delicious and healthy fall, winter fruit

A favorite fall and winter fruit, pears are a beautiful hallmark of the changing season, bell-shaped and stunning in hues of red, yellow-gold, green and brown. Enjoyed and coveted for thousands of years, pears were one of the gifts to the gods in Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey. The most common varieties of pears were developed in 17th and 18th century Europe where the pear tree became a symbol of longevity and strength. It’s still a European tradition to plant an apple tree when a baby boy is born and a pear tree for a baby girl.
PEACHES
WWLP 22News

An Apple Pan Dowdy is the right dessert this fall

(Mass Appeal) – We do a lot of cooking on Mass Appeal and some of the ingredients and intricacies of the cooking might be a bit unknown to you. This next one is a dessert called an Apple Pan Dowdy and lucky for us, Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen knows all about it and she’s going to make one for us.
RECIPES
KATU.com

Fall Meal Hacks

Looking for ways to include better-for-you ingredients into your fall meal routine? Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson joined us to share a few of her favorite products and recipes using POM Wonderful, S&W Beans and Herdez Avocado Hot Sauce. For more information on living a healthy lifestyle, visit Amy's blog. This...
RECIPES
southdadenewsleader.com

Thoughts of Desserts for Fall

When Fall comes around every year it seems like there are so many recipes that we all have and want to share that are delicious desserts. Thinking about the upcoming holidays, we all like to prepare desserts that can be made in advance and even can be frozen. Our two recipes below are just the ones that are not only easy to make, but that everyone will enjoy. You will be wanting to share these holiday recipes with your family and friends for sure. The Pumpkin Cheesecake has a little twist on it. It is made in a 13 x 9 pan and cut into squares. Top it off with some whip cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. Our Pumpkin Roll recipe is different, yet still easy to put together and an eye appealing treat to serve.
RECIPES
The Independent

9 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
Columbus Dispatch

Food review: Birria tacos, burgers and thick-cut fries are dynamite at Blackbird Kitchen

“Have you had their tacos before?” asked a smiling young woman recently from a table next to mine at Woodlands Tavern near Grandview Heights. This gentle interrogator was referring to the Tuesday specials featured by Blackbird Kitchen, the eatery stationed inside Woodlands Tavern. I replied that I hadn’t tried anything...

Comments / 0

Community Policy