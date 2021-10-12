CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New $1,400 stimulus check in 2022: Here's who's eligible

By WKRC Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother $1,400 stimulus check could be coming your way from the federal government. Parents who had a child in 2021 are likely eligible for another stimulus payment in 2022, according to Insider. After the baby is born, parents can receive the additional $1,400 after filing their tax return in 2022.

