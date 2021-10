Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud stemming from their time working on the Fast & Furious movies is pretty notorious, and now, Johnson is further explaining his side of things, including a major regret. In 2016, Johnson posted an Instagram complaining about his male co-stars on the eighth Fast & Furious movie, The Fate of the Furious, and it was obvious that he was including Diesel in that gripe, especially as more information came out. The feud continued from there, and the actors are still not friendly. However, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson admits that he regrets the Instagram post—but not because he didn't mean what he said. Read on to learn more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO