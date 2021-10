Machine Gun Kelly is still feeling the wrath from Slipknot fans who recently threw bottles and tree branches at him during his performance at the Aftershock Festival. In a report from Heavy Consequence on Tuesday (Oct. 12), MGK was performing at the Aftershock Festival last Saturday (Oct. 9) in Sacramento, Calif. when he was pelted with bottles and tree branches while climbing up a tent in the middle of the crowd. You can watch a video of the incident at the bottom of this post.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO