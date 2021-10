(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers announces 45 million dollars of the state’s American Rescue Act money will go to violence prevention and to help victims of crime. During a Milwaukee press conference Wednesday, Evers pledged the money will get out ASAP. “We always have this push-pull at the state level, where we need to get it out but we need to make sure we’re using it appropriately. And we will do this as quickly as possible, we anticipate the money will get out within weeks.”

