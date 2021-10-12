Markets wrap: Stocks drop before earnings amid inflation worries

Stocks fell as investors awaited the start of the earnings season and a report that's forecast to show consumer prices remained elevated. After the close of regular trading, Bloomberg News reported that Apple Inc. is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units because of prolonged chip shortages. Traders have been concerned that supply-chain snarls will sap corporate profits. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the inflation surge is lasting longer than officials expected, so it's not appropriate to refer to such rise as transitory. Vice Chair Richard Clarida noted that the conditions required to begin tapering the bond-buying program have "all but been met."