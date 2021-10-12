CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Markets wrap: Stocks drop before earnings amid inflation worries

By Rita Nazareth
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks fell as investors awaited the start of the earnings season and a report that's forecast to show consumer prices remained elevated. After the close of regular trading, Bloomberg News reported that Apple Inc. is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for 2021 by as many as 10 million units because of prolonged chip shortages. Traders have been concerned that supply-chain snarls will sap corporate profits. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the inflation surge is lasting longer than officials expected, so it's not appropriate to refer to such rise as transitory. Vice Chair Richard Clarida noted that the conditions required to begin tapering the bond-buying program have "all but been met."

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Prices Index for September, all news headlines read about the same. Inflation has not tapered off, as some economists said it would as the U.S. adjusted to the post-pandemic world. There are still enough jobs open, some argued that a loose labor market would not drive […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Equity Markets#Bridgewater Associates#Bloomberg News#Apple Inc#Iphone#Sap#Federal Reserve Bank#Bloomberg Intelligence#Bloomberg Tv#Treasury
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Cheddar News

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Makes History on the NYSE

It was a historic day for cryptocurrencies on the New York Stock Exchange as the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading. Simeon Hyman, a global investment strategist at ProShares, joined Cheddar to talk about bringing the first bitcoin-linked futures ETF to market in the U.S. He noted that while bitcoin can be volatile, "it can be a valuable diversifier in a portfolio" at the right size.
STOCKS
Fortune

How high Goldman Sachs predicts home prices will go in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Back in May, The Atlantic published an article titled “Why You Should Wait Out the Wild Housing Market,” which argued that the “ludicrousness” would soon exit the market. It’s understandable why some homebuyers would want to take that “wait it out” approach. After all, home prices can’t go up at double-digit rates forever. But so far, buyers have had no luck: Since that article ran, home prices are up another 6%.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

The U.S. government is looking to spend trillions on infrastructure investments throughout the country. This economic activity could trickle down to companies in construction, electric vehicles, and paints. Caterpillar, ChargePoint Holdings, and Sherwin-Williams are industry leaders that investors should consider. The infrastructure in America -- our roads, bridges, wastewater systems,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy