US FDA OKs Vuse e-cigarettes, its first vape authorization

By By Maggie Fox, CNN
kezi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it had authorized e-cigarette products for the first time ever, giving permission to R.J. Reynolds to sell three of its Vuse vape products. "While today's action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products...

Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Vuse gets FDA backing amid broad review of e-cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized British American Tobacco Plc’s e-cigarette Vuse and its tobacco-flavored pods, the first major e-cigarette products cleared in a sweeping review of whether millions of cigarette alternatives have a public health benefit. Vuse is the first vape-type product from a major company to win...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kezi.com

Pfizer vaccine is 93% effective in preventing Covid-19 hospitalization among adolescents, CDC study finds

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 93% effective in preventing hospitalization due to Covid-19 among children ages 12 to 18, according to a study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccine effectiveness differed only slightly within that age group, with 91% effectiveness for children age 12 to 15 and 94% effectiveness for those age 16 to 18.
INDUSTRY
kezi.com

Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season, CDC says

Get your holiday themed masks and porch heaters ready. Masks and outdoor gatherings will still be the best way to make holiday gatherings safe this year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in new guidance. The CDC's number one advice is for all those who are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC provides update on vaccines for children, booster shots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 could be coming within the next few weeks. A Wednesday afternoon briefing hosted by DHEC’s Dr. Jane Kelly provided an update on upcoming meetings that could determine the availability. An advisory committee with the […]
HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
SlashGear

Muscle relaxant pills recalled because the dose is higher than listed

A batch of muscle relaxant tablets has been recalled because the bottles may contain a higher dosage than listed on the label. The company notes in its recall advisory that taking too much of this drug may result in excessive depression of the central nervous system, potentially causing issues that can include fainting, falling, coma, seizures, and death.
BURBANK, CA
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.

