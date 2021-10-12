CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

StoryWalk® at Perryman Park

thecolonytx.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy the outdoors and read a book page-by-page, interacting...

www.thecolonytx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Indiana

This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated

There are few things in this life that are quite as relaxing as a nice, quiet forest hike. Lucky for us, Indiana is full of amazing hikes that are open (and breathtaking) year-round — rain, snow, or shine. Sure, you could always go hiking on any of the most popular trails around the state, but […] The post This Lesser-Known Indiana Hiking Trail Is Tragically Underrated appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
Advertising Age

Play for the Parks

Where Eagles Dare in partnership with Lucky Brand and La Blogothèque created a digital content series, “Play for the Parks,” celebrating the wonder of nature while raising awareness of national park preservation. Collaborating for the first time, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine came together to create intimate live acoustic videos within the expansive surroundings of Yosemite National Park. In the videos, the two artists are seen exploring nature, experimenting with sounds and acoustics as they perform in tune with the nature of Yosemite. Play for the Parks will also include a $25,000 donation to support efforts to preserve our national parks.
LIFESTYLE
Derrick

Paws in the park

Several area residents brought their dogs to Fountain Park in Franklin on Thursday to soak up the warmth and sunshine. Among them were Faith McKinney, Charly Watkins and Kali Thomas, who brought their Jack Russell Peanut for a walk. Kali will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, Watkins said.
FRANKLIN, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: StoryWalk Officially Opens to Public

Story Walk is now open at Bridgeport City Park. Key players in the project gathered Saturday afternoon in the park to cut the ribbon on this brand new attraction. "Anytime you combine reading and exercise, it's a great idea," said City Manager Randy Wetmore. Project coordinator Melanie Groves provided a...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storywalk
myveronanj.com

A Walk In The Park

I am a dedicated walker. I’ve written about that many times, so you probably know that. When the weather is right (no rain, no snow, no ice or other hazards), I’m out there in the morning doing my miles. I’m a morning walker because if I don’t walk when I first get up, I’m not going to do it.
VERONA, NJ
orangeobserver.com

StoryWalk coming to Oakland

In partnership with the Orange County Library System, the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland is hosting a StoryWalk this week. StoryWalk is a way for locals to enjoy the benefits of reading and the outdoors at the same time. Participants can exercise their body and mind as they have fun reading a story and enjoying nature along the way.
OAKLAND, FL
pawneenews.com

Game and Parks

Game and Parks has lowered Burchard Lake this past week by two feet. It did that to put in new rock along the dam.
BURCHARD, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
southernminn.com

Library to host spooky storywalk on Saturday

The Waseca Public Library invites families for a special outdoor reading adventure. Pages from ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky’ by Jory John will be installed along an outdoor path on Saturday at Trowbridge Park for a storywalk event. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed...
WASECA, MN
nashvilleguru.com

Glow in the Park

Glow in the Park at The Adventure Park is a limited-time event series held in October and November (see dates below). During Glow in the Park, you can experience the park illuminated with LED lights at night. From ziplines to rope courses to energetic music, be ready for some fun. Glow in the Park tickets include two hours of climbing plus a 40-minute instructional course for safety.
MUSIC
bunewsservice.com

StoryWalk program connected Boston families to parks, libraries

Reading is often considered a sedentary task one does in a rocking chair or in bed. But thanks to the efforts of one organizer and her team, this past month saw a project that turned reading into an outdoor walking adventure, increasing heart rates while encouraging imagination. Anne Ferguson, of...
BOSTON, MA
orangeobserver.com

Oakland heritage center hosting library StoryWalk

In partnership with Orange County Library System, the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland is hosting a StoryWalk between 1:30 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, weather permitting. StoryWalk is a way to enjoy the benefits of reading and the outdoors at the same...
OAKLAND, FL
Bangor Daily News

Waterville StoryWalk to launch on North Street Community Connector Trail: ‘Daniel Finds a Poem’

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library and partners are delighted to announce the launch of a StoryWalk® at the North Street Community Connector Trail. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 23, please visit and enjoy reading the book “Daniel Finds a Poem” by Micha Archer as you walk along the trail behind the North Street playground and alongside the Messalonskee Stream. “Daniel Finds a Poem” celebrates the poetry that is in and for everyone and everything. What is poetry? If you look and listen, it is all around you!
WATERVILLE, ME
The Friday Flyer

Properly parked

Audrey celebrates her perfect parking job at the Canyon Lake Lodge last week. With ample room to spare, her pink auto fits nicely in the Golf Cart only spot.
CANYON LAKE, CA
13 ON YOUR SIDE

StoryWalks series continues this fall

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — You can enjoy quality educational time outdoors in Ottawa County thanks to the county's StoryWalks program. As families hike throughout the parks, they'll find pages from children's books posted on signs along the trail for families to read together. The children's book "Fry Bread" is being...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
ourcommunitynow.com

Permanent storywalk opens in Port Townsend

Sure, the cool beans are here, too, hanging out, rocking sunglasses, enjoying the crisp, cool weather in Port Townsend. Next to them the lonesome bean feels awkward and figures the cool beans will always be in their own little group at school.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
rosevilletoday.com

Sculpture Park

The sculpture, called “Cosmos,” was created by Aris Demetrios in 1990 and was dedicated to the people of Roseville by developer Angelo Tsakopoulos. The sculpture actually symbolizes unity, which shies away from the common misconception that Cosmos represents a “rose” for Roseville. There is even an urban myth that from an aerial view, the piece looks like a rose, however that is not the case.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Woman's World

Finding This $1 Coin In Your Spare Change Could Score You Over $10,000

We’re all guilty of throwing loose change around the house without giving it so much as a second glance. But the next time you just toss it in a jar or piggy bank and call it a day, you may want to rifle through your haul for a few minutes. It turns out that if you have what’s called a Flowing Hair dollar in your midst, you could walk away with an easy five-figure payday.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy