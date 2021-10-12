StoryWalk® at Perryman Park

Where Eagles Dare in partnership with Lucky Brand and La Blogothèque created a digital content series, “Play for the Parks,” celebrating the wonder of nature while raising awareness of national park preservation. Collaborating for the first time, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine came together to create intimate live acoustic videos within the expansive surroundings of Yosemite National Park. In the videos, the two artists are seen exploring nature, experimenting with sounds and acoustics as they perform in tune with the nature of Yosemite. Play for the Parks will also include a $25,000 donation to support efforts to preserve our national parks.

