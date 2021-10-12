CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch and business sites up for sale

Rapper, music producer and clothing entrepreneur Kanye West has put his ranch and business properties in north-western Wyoming up for sale.

The West Ranch, formerly known as Monster Lake Ranch, went on the market on Monday for 11 million dollars (£8.1 million).

The property sprawls across six square miles of open land and tree-studded hills and outcrops about six miles south of Cody.

The property features lakes, a lodge, commercial kitchen, equipment sheds, horse facility, corrals and go-kart track, according to the DBW Realty listing.

Kanye West filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

The listing came days after West listed his seven commercial properties in Cody for more than 3.2 million dollars (£2.3 million), the Cody Enterprise reported.

The ranch, which leases additional land owned by the US government, listed for 13.3 million dollars (£9.8 million) before West bought it in 2019, though it is unknown how much he paid for the property.

Wyoming law does not provide for public disclosure of property sale amounts.

West moved from California to Wyoming in 2019 and set about basing at least some of his clothing business in Cody, a city of about 10,000 on the eastern approach to Yellowstone National Park.

It was not clear if the property sales mean West is leaving Wyoming or just reorganising his business there.

West, 44, filed this year to legally change his name to his nickname, Ye, and for divorce from Kim Kardashian West.

They have four children.

