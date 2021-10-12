[Review] Metroid Dread

Can you believe it has been nearly twenty years since Metroid Fusion, the last original 2D Metroid? This factor alone is enough to make me love the fact that Metroid Dread exists. It is a return to form for the hugely influential franchise. Not only that, it’s the first Metroid game to be released after the resurgence of the metroidvania genre. Even though that is all thanks to the myriad of indie titles that are often even better than their sources of inspiration, such as Hollow Knight, Bloodstained, and most notably, Ori. Weirdly enough, it’s almost as if Dread is now the underdog when compared to its modern peers. Grandpa is back, so let’s see if it was worth the wait.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO