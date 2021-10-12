ECHDC board authorizes construction contracts for Terminal B renovations project on Outer Harbor
Construction on events center & surrounding open space will begin this fall. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. met Tuesday and authorized construction contracts totaling $13 million for the Terminal B renovations project on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. The project will create a new outdoor events center and surrounding open space by rehabilitating a vacant structure and utilizing existing parking, while reclaiming seven acres of contaminated property to open additional public access with new lake views.www.wnypapers.com
