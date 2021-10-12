City of Cleveland Announces the Passing of Firefighter Daniel N. Sunyak

The City of Cleveland, Division of Fire is saddened to announce the passing of one of our Firefighters, Lieutenant Daniel N. Sunyak, who passed away suddenly on October 9, 2021. Lieutenant Daniel N. Sunyak was hired in 2013. Lieutenant Sunyak, 38, was a highly regarded member of the Division of Fire. He served the Division of Fire in assignments which include the Fire Training Academy and was most recently assigned to the Cleveland Division of Fire Dispatch.