Baltimore, MD

Man fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police say

By Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
Baltimore police tape Karl Merton Ferron

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore’s Mill Hill neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dulany St., at the intersection with East Lynne Ave. Police said the victim, whose name and age were not provided, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Orange evidence cones were placed outside of a corner store and across the street from a small church, and homicide detectives were looking for a van that was believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Neighbors said the victim was known in the community, and concerned loved ones arrived on scene before heading to Maryland Shock Trauma.

There have been 265 people killed this year in Baltimore, up slightly from the same time last year.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 410-396-2100.

