Ravens G Ben Cleveland placed on injured reserve, but rookie says he expects to return

Ravens rookie guard Ben Cleveland was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, but he might not be there for too long.

The third-round pick, who was carted off the field Monday night with a knee injury , tweeted Tuesday that he got “positive news from the doctors today so we’ll be back soon and better than ever!”

After missing the second half of the Ravens’ comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland will also miss at least the next three games on IR. The earliest the Georgia product can return is Week 10, when the Ravens face the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland had split time with starter Ben Powers at left guard over the past four games, playing up to 46.6% of the offensive snaps in a Week 4 game over the Denver Broncos. With Cleveland sidelined and Tyre Phillips still working his way back from a Week 1 knee injury, the Ravens’ interior depth has thinned even further. Trystan Colon, who saw seven snaps Monday, is now the team’s top interior backup.